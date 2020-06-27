‘Nightmare’: Called to remove a snake from bathroom, rescuer finds venomous viper birthing 35 snakelets!

The snake catcher realised that it was pregnant after removing it from the bathroom of the house. (Source: ANI) The snake catcher realised that it was pregnant after removing it from the bathroom of the house. (Source: ANI)

A snake rescuer from Tamil Nadu quickly rushed to help after he was informed by a resident about the reptile coiled up in his bathroom. But little did he know that he would be in for a terrific experience—the snake giving birth to snakelets.

Identifying the reptile as a Russell’s viper, one of the most venomous snakes, snake-rescuer Murali used a tong to catch it in a gunny bag in order to release it into the forest in a village near Coimbatore.

Realising that the snake had been giving birth to snakelets, Murali kept the bag under a tree, news agency PTI reported. Two hours later, he found 35 snakelets.

Watch the rescue video here:

According to news agency ANI, the snake and the babies were released into Anaikatti forest Range in the evening after the rescue.

Tamil Nadu: 35 snakelets and their mother, a Russell’s viper, were found in the bathroom of a house in Kovilmedu area of Coimbatore, earlier today. A team of snake catchers rescued and released them into Anaikatti forest. pic.twitter.com/MblzZu1Py5 — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2020

The photo of the mother and the young ones created a big buzz online, and while most said it was rescued just in time ahead of the delivery, others joked that the parent can start an IPL team.

While most snakes lay eggs and hatch them, Russell’s viper is an ovoviviparous species, who have the embryos developed inside eggs that remain inside the mother’s body until they are ready to hatch. The baby snakes, as per reports, moult as soon as they are born and are highly venomous immediately after birth.

With inputs from PTI and ANI

