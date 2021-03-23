scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Ruskin Bond shares picture of himself with his ‘favourite book’, wins hearts online

“My favourite book,” read the caption of the post which featured Ruskin Bond sitting on an armchair with a voluminous edition of the Oxford English Dictionary.

March 23, 2021 3:46:12 pm
The post delighted many on the internet.

Indian author of British descent Ruskin Bond recently posted a picture of himself with his favourite book on Facebook and the post is winning hearts online. “My favourite book,” read the caption of the post which featured Bond sitting on an armchair with a voluminous edition of the Oxford English Dictionary.

Take a look here:

The post delighted many on the internet, take a look at some of the reactions to it:

Born in Himachal Pradesh’s Kasauli in 1934, Bond is known for his contribution to children’s literature in India.

His notable works include ‘Our Trees Still Grow in Dehra’, ‘Ruskin Bond’s Book of Nature’, ‘A Little Book of Life’ and ‘The Room on the Roof’.

