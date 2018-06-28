Rupee sinks to lifetime low; Twitter have hilarious suggestions to cope with the fall

While some compared the drop of rupee with Germany’s fall in terms of football, others decided to use it in a motivating way. (Source: File Photo) While some compared the drop of rupee with Germany’s fall in terms of football, others decided to use it in a motivating way. (Source: File Photo)

The value of Indian rupee has dropped to an all-time low as it slid 0.7 per cent reaching almost 69.0925 per dollar on June 28. The previous value of 68.8650 was reached in November 2016. The Indian rupee slumped due to a rise in crude prices due to which the selloff of the emerging-market took a toll on the currency of the country.

India is the third largest consumer of oil and the rise in prices has clearly taken a toll on the market. Though the fall in the value of rupee may have been a bad news for many, it surely has not deterred the humour on Twitter. From witty one-liners to sarcastic tweets, it did not take long for Twitterati to turn the news around. While some compared the drop of rupee with Germany’s fall in terms of football, others decided to use it in a motivating way. Here are some of the other reactions that were trending on social media:

Rupee crashed harder than Germany. — Raghav D (@Bulletcoder) June 28, 2018

#ThursdayMotivation: If you’re feeling low in life, take a look at the rupee. — Punster® (@Pun_Starr) June 28, 2018

it’s ok rupee, even i’m at an all time low 😔 — shrt (@shrutithenaik) June 28, 2018

Rupee is low. Can we ask Rupee’s partner to take them out for shopping and lunch/dinner date to cheer it up?! Even a movie will help I’m sure. — MazelTov (@runjhunmehrotra) June 28, 2018

US Dollar to Rupee after rupee falls yet again!!#RupeeAllTimeLow pic.twitter.com/PRySYC21NQ — Cherry Dimple (@shailimore) June 28, 2018

69 to the dollar?

The #Rupee used to make a lot of sense.

Now it only makes cents. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 28, 2018

Falling for you like the #Rupee — . (@Ladywith_swag) June 28, 2018

Due to the drop in the value of rupee, there are concerns about the government’s debt sales and the overall impact of the price rise of crude oil will have on the economy.

