‘Rupee dola re’ Amul’s satirical take on the falling value of rupee is spot on

The value of rupee against US dollar has continued to drop in the past couple of months. On Monday, it dropped another 72 paise to a record low of 72.45. Since January 2018, the value of rupee has fallen over 13 per cent, making it one of the worst performing currencies in Asia this year.

Pointing out the constant drop in the value of rupee, dairy brand Amul published a satirical cartoon along with a tagline, “Rupee dola re…dola re dollar re.” The cartoon was inspired by the popular nursery rhyme Humpty Dumpty, where the rupee is shown to resembles the character of Humpty Dumpty, who has had a great fall.

#Amul Topical: Indian currency falls to all time low against USD… pic.twitter.com/9X9GnJcD5Q — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) September 11, 2018

The depreciating value of rupee has been a topic of discussion among many. Many people on social media appreciated the work done by the creative team and stated that this clearly was the right time to come up with such a cartoon.

