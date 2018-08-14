Rupee breaches Rs 70 mark against US dollar, Twitterati can’t stop drawing connection to Independence Day

Rupee breached the 70 mark for the first time in history. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul) Rupee breached the 70 mark for the first time in history. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

For the first time in history, the Indian Rupee hit a record low breaching the Rs 70 mark against US dollar on Tuesday. The currency had recovered from an all-time low of 69.91 and strengthened by 23 paise to 69.68 against the US dollar in opening trade, it, however, plunged quickly. Although it recovered quickly to 69.97 at the interbank foreign exchange market, the drop left everyone talking online.

While some were quite sceptical about how the domestic currency would fair in the ongoing Turkish currency turmoil, others couldn’t stop taking a jibe at the government and cracking jokes.

Latest data, however, showed that retail inflation fell to 9-month low of 4.17 per cent in July on declining vegetable prices which may prompt the Reserve Bank to pause interest rate hike in its next monetary policy review.

In the last two reviews, the RBI had raised the key repo rate by 0.25 per cent each on inflationary concerns. The next bi-monthly policy is to be unveiled on October 5.

