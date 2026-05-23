Rupamoni Gorh becomes first woman from Assam to scale Mount Everest: ‘Moment of immense pride’

Sharing the news on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted a video of Gorh waving the Indian flag atop the mountain.

Assam mountaineer Rupamoni Gorh has scripted history by becoming part of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s (ITBP) first-ever all-women international Everest expedition, which successfully reached the summit on May 21.

Gorh’s achievement has also made her the first woman from Assam to scale the world’s tallest peak as a member of the force’s all-women team. The mission, organised to celebrate “Nari Shakti” and highlight the growing presence of women in high-altitude adventure sports, marked a major milestone for the ITBP.

Sharing the news on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted a video of Gorh waving the Indian flag atop the mountain. “Assam’s daughter has reached the top of the world. Heartiest congratulations to Rupamoni Gorh for becoming the first woman from Assam to scale Mount Everest as part of the @ITBP_official all-women expedition team,” Sarma said in the post.