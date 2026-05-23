Rupamoni Gorh becomes first woman from Assam to scale Mount Everest: ‘Moment of immense pride’

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Assam mountaineer Rupamoni Gorh has scripted history by becoming part of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s (ITBP) first-ever all-women international Everest expedition, which successfully reached the summit on May 21.
Gorh’s achievement has also made her the first woman from Assam to scale the world’s tallest peak as a member of the force’s all-women team. The mission, organised to celebrate “Nari Shakti” and highlight the growing presence of women in high-altitude adventure sports, marked a major milestone for the ITBP.
Sharing the news on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted a video of Gorh waving the Indian flag atop the mountain. “Assam’s daughter has reached the top of the world. Heartiest congratulations to Rupamoni Gorh for becoming the first woman from Assam to scale Mount Everest as part of the @ITBP_official all-women expedition team,” Sarma said in the post.
“Her historic feat is a moment of immense pride for Assam and an inspiration for our youth to dream big and conquer new heights,” he added.
Assam’s daughter has reached the top of the world 🇮🇳⛰️
Heartiest congratulations to Rupamoni Gorh for becoming the first woman from Assam to scale Mount Everest as part of the @ITBP_official all-women expedition team.
Her historic feat is a moment of immense pride for Assam and… pic.twitter.com/PrCXc4vg0g
— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 23, 2026
Expedition officials said the summit push began around 8 am under the leadership of Bhanita Timungpi, with Anoop Kumar serving as the climbing leader. The support team was headed by renowned IFMGA guide Sonam Chhiring Lama.
According to an India Today report, the 14-member team included 11 women climbers along with technical and support staff. The group started its Everest journey from New Delhi on April 19, 2026, and climbed through the South Col route on the Nepal side.
Gorh’s successful ascent has been widely celebrated in Assam, with many calling it a proud moment for the state and an inspiring example of determination, resilience and women’s empowerment in mountaineering.