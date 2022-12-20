Rufous woodpecker to mock viper: IFS officer shares glimpses of ‘unbelievable camouflage’

There are umpteen fascinating elements in nature, and they continue to astound us with each passing day. Camouflage is one such ability that helps some organisms to disguise themselves from predators, while others use it to hunt prey. Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan, who often shares intriguing wildlife content on Twitter, has posted a series of photographs and short clips featuring creatures that use this particular defence mechanism.

The video shared on Twitter shows what appears to be a wooden stick and a person is seen touching a part of it. After getting prodded for a while, an insect emerges, seemingly out of nowhere, before moving away. One can hardly distinguish between the stick and the little creature. “The unbelievable camouflage. This is their own defence mechanism,” Kaswan captioned the clip.

In another tweet, he shared the photograph of a Rufous woodpecker and noted that the bird has an appearance similar to that of wood. “In nature camouflage is an important defense mechanism. Many species do that. Look at this woodpecker. Rufous woodpeckers are found in India. He looks like a wood only,” tweeted Kaswan.

The photograph of a common mime pupa seems like a wooden piece and Kaswan explained in a tweet that the creature has no defense mechanism from birds and other insects, hence it stays low. The fact that the pupa will turn into a colourful butterfly is quite fascinating.

“This is Common mime pupa. It just looks like a wooden piece. At this stage the creature has no defense system from birds & other insects, so it rely on deception. It camouflages & stays low. It pays, soon the pupa will become a beautiful & colorful butterfly,” he tweeted.

Kaswan also posted the photograph of a mock viper, a snake, on which he had posted in August this year. The mildly venomous reptile is hardly distinguishable on the forest floor and seems like a stick among other stuff. He also shared the photograph of an insect clinging to his hand. It seems like a stick insect and as per National Geographic, the insect’s body shape resembles the branches it lives amongst.

Needless to say, netizens were simply in awe of the posts. A user commented, “Crazy unbelievable!” Another wrote, “Natural Miracle.” A third user commented, “Wow… awesome. Natural defence systems.”