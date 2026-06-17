‘Rs 450 for 1 litre’: Bihar ‘doodhwala’ speechless after ‘Chaiguy’ reveals milk price in US

A video showing an Indian milkman’s disbelief at grocery prices in the United States has gone viral on social media. The clip was shared by Los Angeles-based entrepreneur Prabhakar Prasad, better known online as “Chaiguy”, and captures a light-hearted conversation with a milk vendor in Bihar.
“Bihari doodhwala couldn’t believe… Chaiguy pays 450 rupees for 1 litre milk in California!” Prasad wrote while sharing the video on Instagram.
In the clip, the vendor is visibly stunned by the figure. Things get even more surprising when Prasad reveals that he uses the milk to make tea and sells a single cup for $10 (around Rs 900). But the milkman’s entrepreneurial instincts kick in quickly, and he asks whether he can export his own milk to the US, even suggesting that it could be transported in a refrigerator to keep it fresh.
The conversation then shifts to life in America. Curious, the milk seller asks Prasad what living there is really like. Prasad replies that everything moves much faster in the US and adds that while the country offers many opportunities, it also comes with its own challenges.
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The video has attracted plenty of reactions online. “The curiosity in his eyes,” wrote an Instagram user. Another commented, “Such a humble guy.” Several others responded with laughing and heart emojis.
Prabhakar Prasad, popularly known as “Chaiguy” or “Bihari Chaiwala”, is an entrepreneur who built a tea business in Los Angeles after a series of personal and professional setbacks.
Speaking to Humans of Bombay, Prasad recalled moving from Bihar to Bhopal as a child and struggling to adapt to an English-medium CBSE school. “I didn’t even understand basic words. Kids laughed at my accent. But I worked hard, caught up, and eventually cleared the IIT screening exam,” he said.
Although Prasad later secured a corporate job and moved to the US for an MBA, his journey was far from smooth. He faced job losses, a difficult breakup, and health issues. Eventually, after losing another job, he decided to start selling tea on a friend’s suggestion.
The idea gradually evolved into the “Chaiguy” brand, which gained popularity online and helped him establish a successful business.