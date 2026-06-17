‘Rs 450 for 1 litre’: Bihar ‘doodhwala’ speechless after ‘Chaiguy’ reveals milk price in US

The milkman's entrepreneurial instincts kick in quickly, and he asks whether he can export his own milk to the US (Source: @chaiguy_la/Instagram)

A video showing an Indian milkman’s disbelief at grocery prices in the United States has gone viral on social media. The clip was shared by Los Angeles-based entrepreneur Prabhakar Prasad, better known online as “Chaiguy”, and captures a light-hearted conversation with a milk vendor in Bihar.

“Bihari doodhwala couldn’t believe… Chaiguy pays 450 rupees for 1 litre milk in California!” Prasad wrote while sharing the video on Instagram.

In the clip, the vendor is visibly stunned by the figure. Things get even more surprising when Prasad reveals that he uses the milk to make tea and sells a single cup for $10 (around Rs 900). But the milkman’s entrepreneurial instincts kick in quickly, and he asks whether he can export his own milk to the US, even suggesting that it could be transported in a refrigerator to keep it fresh.