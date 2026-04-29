Why you might need Rs 40 crore to retire in India: Dezerv co-founder’s math explained

Sandeep Jethwani, co-founder of Dezerv, recently sparked a conversation about retirement in a major Indian city, highlighting the estimated amount required to retire. Speaking on The Money Mindset podcast with Sonia Shenoy, Jethwani said that someone spending between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh a month today may require a retirement corpus of Rs 40 crore by the age of 60.
The conversation turned to retirement planning when Shenoy used her own finances as an example. “I am almost 40, and I have an expense of Rs 2 lakh a month, give or take,” she said. “How much would I need to have in assets by the time I’m 60?”
“Rs 40 crore,” Jethwani replied. He further clarified that the figure was separate from personal assets such as the family home or vehicle. “This is ex of the house you live in, ex of the car that you drive,” he added.
When asked whether the amount also accounted for future costs like children’s education, Jethwani said the estimate was intended to cover everything. “Everything. The full corpus. Whatever the amount to cover your future expenses, ₹40 crore in India for a mid-size family will be a reasonable amount,” he explained.
Shenoy acknowledged that the projection is surprisingly high, especially in a country where building even Rs 1 crore in wealth can feel out of reach for many. “It is very hard,” Jethwani said.
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The video has since gone viral, drawing a range of reactions. “40 crores? he is perhaps assuming that u break the world record of longevity…alive for 150+ years ! If u actually manage to save 40 crores then I m assuming u will develop very expensive habit of probably collecting vintage spacecrafts in your 80s…..doesnt make sense… 10 cr is more than enough,” a user wrote.
“Lifestyle inflation read about it and Needs vs wants.flashy lifestyle. Vs frugal simple life. Rich respect knowledge not middle class people who think materialistic things are important,” another user commented. “Too inflated. Figure. Also with age the spend drastically reduced coupled with having your own house thus rental outgo reduces substantially. Also you need not invest in savings. All in all very individual specific. Also why would you stay in a metro post retirement. Thus corpus required would be around 20 cr for a decent living in a two tier city,” a third user reacted.