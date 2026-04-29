Why you might need Rs 40 crore to retire in India: Dezerv co-founder’s math explained

Sandeep Jethwani clarified that the figure was separate from personal assets such as the family home or vehicle (Representational/Pexels)

Sandeep Jethwani, co-founder of Dezerv, recently sparked a conversation about retirement in a major Indian city, highlighting the estimated amount required to retire. Speaking on The Money Mindset podcast with Sonia Shenoy, Jethwani said that someone spending between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh a month today may require a retirement corpus of Rs 40 crore by the age of 60.

The conversation turned to retirement planning when Shenoy used her own finances as an example. “I am almost 40, and I have an expense of Rs 2 lakh a month, give or take,” she said. “How much would I need to have in assets by the time I’m 60?”