Indians feel ‘horrified and vindicated’ by this Rs 31k Dolce and Gabbana ‘monkey cap’

For many people in India, a common experience growing up was being forced into a ‘monkey cap’ once the cold set in. The monkey cap is a unique beanie-style cap that covers one’s head, ears, neck, and mouth. This all-around protection against the cold is touted as ski-mask caps in western countries but in many parts of northern India, such caps go by the colloquial term of ‘bandar topi’ which translates to ‘monkey cap’.

Despite their utility, the monkey caps are deemed uncool, mostly because of their association with unwilling school kids or old men.

On Tuesday, a Twitter user named Swati Moitra (@swatiatrest) shared a screenshot of a luxury fashion website that was selling a Dolce and Gabbana ‘ski mask cap’ for the discounted price of Rs 31, 990, while its original price was listed as Rs 40,000. People noted that this khaki-coloured ‘ski mask cap’ bore a stark resemblance to the humble monkey cap back home.

As a Bengali, I am horrified and vindicated. pic.twitter.com/fu8Wn5ToPa — Swati Moitra (@swatiatrest) January 17, 2023

Commenting on this tweet, a Twitter user wrote, “This should be the cap’s starting price in order to stop parents from buying it against their kids’ preferences.” Another person wrote, “31k for a monkey-cap!!! I got mine for Rs 20, 10 years ago, & it is still serving me fine.”

This is not the first time that people have noted the overpriced selling of monkey caps. Last year, US-based Shop Valey went viral for selling a monkey cap for Rs 2,290.