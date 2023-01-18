scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Indians feel ‘horrified and vindicated’ by this Rs 31k Dolce and Gabbana ‘monkey cap’

The khaki-coloured ‘ski mask cap’ by luxury label Dolce and Gabbana has been sold out.

Monkey cap, Dolce and Gabbana monkey cap, D&G monkey cap sells for 31k, ski mask caps monkey caps, bandar topi India, bizarre fashion, indian expressThe ski mask cap was listed for the discounted price of Rs 31,990.
Listen to this article
Indians feel ‘horrified and vindicated’ by this Rs 31k Dolce and Gabbana ‘monkey cap’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

For many people in India, a common experience growing up was being forced into a ‘monkey cap’ once the cold set in. The monkey cap is a unique beanie-style cap that covers one’s head, ears, neck, and mouth. This all-around protection against the cold is touted as ski-mask caps in western countries but in many parts of northern India, such caps go by the colloquial term of ‘bandar topi’ which translates to ‘monkey cap’.

Despite their utility, the monkey caps are deemed uncool, mostly because of their association with unwilling school kids or old men.

ALSO READ |Shoes for ‘rich who don’t have time to get dirty’, say netizens as Gucci sells ‘dirty sneakers’ for £615

On Tuesday, a Twitter user named Swati Moitra (@swatiatrest) shared a screenshot of a luxury fashion website that was selling a Dolce and Gabbana ‘ski mask cap’ for the discounted price of Rs 31, 990, while its original price was listed as Rs 40,000. People noted that this khaki-coloured ‘ski mask cap’ bore a stark resemblance to the humble monkey cap back home.

Commenting on this tweet, a Twitter user wrote, “This should be the cap’s starting price in order to stop parents from buying it against their kids’ preferences.” Another person wrote, “31k for a monkey-cap!!! I got mine for Rs 20, 10 years ago, & it is still serving me fine.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...

This is not the first time that people have noted the overpriced selling of monkey caps. Last year, US-based Shop Valey went viral for selling a monkey cap for Rs 2,290.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-01-2023 at 15:19 IST
Next Story

Education ministry seeks response from Bengal on ‘Azad Kashmir’ paper row

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close