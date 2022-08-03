scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Rs 25,000 per kilogram: Agra shop sells ghevar covered with 24-carat gold

The disc-shaped sweet is eaten during festivals like Teej and Raksha Bandhan in north India.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 9:20:10 pm
Golden Ghevar agra, Ghevar with 24k gold leaf, gold covered ghevar, gold ghevar rs 25,000 per kg, Agra gold ghevar 25,000 kg, Indian ExpressThe disc-shaped sweet made using sugar syrup, dry fruits, ghee and flour requires the humidity of the monsoon to retain the moisture that gives it a soft and spongy texture.

To mark the festival of Raksha Bandhan, which falls on August 11, a shop in Agra has prepared a “golden” ghevar.

The lavish take on the sweet delicacy is given by Brij Rasayanam Misthan Bhandar, located at Nehru Nagar and Fatehabad Road in the Uttar Pradesh city.

ALSO READ |Gold vada pav! Dubai restaurant’s twist to desi street food goes viral

The special dish is priced at Rs 25,000 per kg. While talking to the website Agra Leaks, Tushar Gupta, owner of the shop, said the golden ghevar was made with the most premium ingredients and was covered with 24-carat edible gold layers. He added that his shop was making golden ghevar only on orders. Despite the high price, 12 kilograms of the gold-covered ghevar has reportedly been sold so far.

The ANI news agency tweeted a video of the gold-covered sweet dish on Tuesday. The video showed the delicacy being encased in a red box as a curious crowd inspected it.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...Premium
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...Premium
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...

The special sweet dish of ghevar is traditionally eaten in the north Indian states of Rajasthan, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh during festivals like Teej and Raksha Bandhan that fall during the rainy season. Humidity is an important factor in preparing ghevar. The disc-shaped sweet made using sugar syrup, dry fruits, ghee and flour requires the humidity of the monsoon to retain the moisture that gives it a soft and spongy texture.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 09:20:10 pm

Most Popular

1

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

2

SC's PMLA ruling: 17 Oppn parties term order 'dangerous', seek review

3

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

4

Day after raids at Herald House, Young Indian office sealed by ED

5

Uproar in Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi joins protests in Well of the House

Featured Stories

Taiwan between giants
Taiwan between giants
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
Explained: What lowering of e-invoicing turnover threshold under GST to 1...
Explained: What lowering of e-invoicing turnover threshold under GST to 1...
Explained: The Gujarati and Marathi identities in cosmopolitan Mumbai
Explained: The Gujarati and Marathi identities in cosmopolitan Mumbai
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Ramgopal vs Shivpal: Old but not out in the long-running Yadav family saga
Ramgopal vs Shivpal: Old but not out in the long-running Yadav family saga
India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final
CWG 2022 LIVE

India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’

Premium
OnePlus 10T revealed with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
LIVE UPDATES

OnePlus 10T revealed with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

What lowering of e-invoicing turnover threshold under GST seeks to achieve
Explained

What lowering of e-invoicing turnover threshold under GST seeks to achieve

Why the President is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces
Manish Tewari writes

Why the President is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces

The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south
Opinion

The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south

Babul Supriyo among eight new faces in Mamata Banerjee cabinet

Babul Supriyo among eight new faces in Mamata Banerjee cabinet

Ramgopal vs Shivpal: Old but not out in the long-running Yadav family saga

Ramgopal vs Shivpal: Old but not out in the long-running Yadav family saga

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India
Explained

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India

Premium
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Laal Singh Chaddha

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement