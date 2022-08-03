Rs 25,000 per kilogram: Agra shop sells ghevar covered with 24-carat gold

August 3, 2022 9:20:10 pm
To mark the festival of Raksha Bandhan, which falls on August 11, a shop in Agra has prepared a “golden” ghevar.
The lavish take on the sweet delicacy is given by Brij Rasayanam Misthan Bhandar, located at Nehru Nagar and Fatehabad Road in the Uttar Pradesh city.
The special dish is priced at Rs 25,000 per kg. While talking to the website Agra Leaks, Tushar Gupta, owner of the shop, said the golden ghevar was made with the most premium ingredients and was covered with 24-carat edible gold layers. He added that his shop was making golden ghevar only on orders. Despite the high price, 12 kilograms of the gold-covered ghevar has reportedly been sold so far.
The ANI news agency tweeted a video of the gold-covered sweet dish on Tuesday. The video showed the delicacy being encased in a red box as a curious crowd inspected it.
The special sweet dish of ghevar is traditionally eaten in the north Indian states of Rajasthan, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh during festivals like Teej and Raksha Bandhan that fall during the rainy season. Humidity is an important factor in preparing ghevar. The disc-shaped sweet made using sugar syrup, dry fruits, ghee and flour requires the humidity of the monsoon to retain the moisture that gives it a soft and spongy texture.
