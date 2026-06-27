‘Rs 2.5 lakh is the new Rs 1 lakh’: Bengaluru founder’s post sparks debate

Dwivedi's remarks, aimed at highlighting the impact of inflation and soaring living expenses, drew both support and criticism online.

A Bengaluru-based startup founder has set off a debate on social media after suggesting that a monthly salary of Rs 2.5 lakh today offers roughly the same lifestyle that Rs 1 lakh did a few years ago. His remarks, aimed at highlighting the impact of inflation and soaring living expenses, drew both support and criticism online.

Niket Raj Dwivedi, founder of the professional networking platform Medial and a Forbes 30 Under 30 honouree, shared the opinion on X, writing, “2.5 Lac per month is the new 1 Lac.”

He later clarified that the comparison was “specially true in Bangalore/Mumbai,” arguing that rising costs in these cities have dramatically changed what people consider a comfortable income.