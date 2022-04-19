RR vs KKR: Yuzvendra Chahal’s hat-trick celebration pose brings back memories and memes

Updated: April 19, 2022 11:44:06 am
In a spectacular game, Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday in the ongoing IPL 2020. In a closely fought match, it was Jos Buttler’s second century this season and Yuzvendra Chahal’s hat-trick that generated buzz. It was, however, Chahal’s epic celebration that stole the show online, sparking a meme fest and taking people down memory lane.
The thrilling match was a perfect ode to the tournament, which coincided with the 15th anniversary of the IPL, leaving fans on the edge of their seats until the final over, where RR won by seven runs. While Buttler’s ton helped the team to set a total of to 217, it was Chahal five wickets haul that sealed the deal for their victory.
During KKR’s chase, Chahal dismissed Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins all in the 17th over. And if all that was not enough, he ran towards the cover region in celebration and slid on the ground to pose for the cameras. The leg-spinner recreated his meme-worthy “chilling pose” from the 2019 ODI World Cup.
Watch the moment here:
Special feat deserves special celebration! 🙌🙌
Hat-trick hero @yuzi_chahal! 👏 👏
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/f4zhSrBNHi#TATAIPL | #RRvKKR | @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/NhAmkGdvxo
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2022
His pose was not missed by eagle-eyed fans, who quickly drew parallel with the moment three years ago when Chahal was seen sitting with the drinks on the sidelines during India’s group stage match against Sri Lanka. As many dubbed it as a epic “glow-up”, others quickly photoshopped him in various scenes from Bollywood movies.
What a game-changing spell by @yuzi_chahal! We’ve witnessed the first hat-trick of the season. Loved the pose after your hat-trick. 🤣 #IPL #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/K2ByMZg2ai
— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) April 18, 2022
Yuzvendra Chahal is a Legend🔥#RRvKKR #chahal @yuzi_chahal #YuzvendraChahal #IPL2022 @DhanshreeVerma9 pic.twitter.com/hZ58ypTi2K
— S.NATH (@2shambhunath) April 18, 2022
Form is Temporary…
Class is Permanent 🔥🔥#RRvKKR #KKRvRR #chahal #hat-trick pic.twitter.com/8GXmYz2Zrm
— Ravi Ahuja (@RaviAhuja20) April 18, 2022
Legends remaking their signature pose pic.twitter.com/DSKl5S8rpo
— Sahil Patni (@vibewithsahil) April 18, 2022
Me after refreshing page to avoid YouTube ad pic.twitter.com/garJUjakA8
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 18, 2022
— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) April 18, 2022
5 year old me in toy shop after my father denies to buy me a toy.#chahal #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/keKtJxTccn
— Uttam Raghab (@jnrVENOM) April 18, 2022
points table pic.twitter.com/iOycFo100G
— Savage (@arcomedys) April 18, 2022
गर्मियों में स्कूल असेम्बली की लाइन में चक्कर खाकर गिरा छात्र :- pic.twitter.com/6EGi0JvjbL
— Pulkit Kansal (@PulkitK107) April 18, 2022
