RR vs KKR: Yuzvendra Chahal’s hat-trick celebration pose brings back memories and memes

In a spectacular game, Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday in the ongoing IPL 2020. In a closely fought match, it was Jos Buttler’s second century this season and Yuzvendra Chahal’s hat-trick that generated buzz. It was, however, Chahal’s epic celebration that stole the show online, sparking a meme fest and taking people down memory lane.

The thrilling match was a perfect ode to the tournament, which coincided with the 15th anniversary of the IPL, leaving fans on the edge of their seats until the final over, where RR won by seven runs. While Buttler’s ton helped the team to set a total of to 217, it was Chahal five wickets haul that sealed the deal for their victory.

During KKR’s chase, Chahal dismissed Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins all in the 17th over. And if all that was not enough, he ran towards the cover region in celebration and slid on the ground to pose for the cameras. The leg-spinner recreated his meme-worthy “chilling pose” from the 2019 ODI World Cup.

His pose was not missed by eagle-eyed fans, who quickly drew parallel with the moment three years ago when Chahal was seen sitting with the drinks on the sidelines during India’s group stage match against Sri Lanka. As many dubbed it as a epic “glow-up”, others quickly photoshopped him in various scenes from Bollywood movies.

