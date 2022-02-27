Modi urges Indians to take cue from Kili Paul-Neema, make lip-sync videos on different regions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mentioned popular Tanzanian sibling duo Kili Paul and his sister Neema during his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat and encouraged Indians to take inspiration from them. Addressing the nation, PM Modi appreciated the creativity of the two social media stars and their fondness for Indian culture.

The Tanzanian pair have won the hearts of many in the country with their videos on Indian songs. Modi also noted that Kili and Neema sang the Indian national anthem on Republic Day and paid a heartfelt tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on her death.

The Prime Minister urged Indians, especially kids, to take a cue from Kili and Neema and make lip-sync videos on songs from different regions of the country in an attempt to popularise India’s diverse languages. He added that this will help redefine the meaning of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

Kili and Neema from Tanzania have shown passion for Indian music. They paid tribute to Lata Didi, sang our national anthem. I am grateful to them. Just like them how about our kids doing the same… Like Kannada students lip syncing in J&K (language)…: PM Modi in Mann ki Baat pic.twitter.com/hHrvurxvUp — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2022

Modi also recalled how foreign nationals from over 150 countries marked the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti some years ago by singing ‘Vaishnav Jana To’ while dressed in their cultural attire.

Kili-Neema fans on social media were thrilled to see the Prime Minister acknowledging the talented duo. However, some criticised the idea of encouraging people to make lip-synced videos.

Wow. So happy that Modiji know about this duo 😻 — Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) February 27, 2022

I will sing songs from Punjab and Assam. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/d8PYLJRJUe — Harsh (@Harsh45770924) February 27, 2022

Modiji, tiktok toh ban karwa diya tha aapney…😒 — UrbanShrink (@UrbanShrink) February 27, 2022

Modiji promoting reels? Is he addicted too? pic.twitter.com/cJZc7hi0U0 — ललित❄ 🇺🇦🇯🇲 (@ThatLoluLalit) February 27, 2022

Earlier this week, Kili Paul was felicitated by Binaya Pradhan, the Indian High Commissioner in Tanzania. Paul thanked his fans for the honour and wrote on Instagram, “I’m so happy being honoured by the HIGH COMMISSIONER OF INDIA IN TANZANIA its a pleasure meeting u Sir and thanks to everyone there for being nice with me and I love u my Indian supporter without u I wouldn’t be here more to come JAI HIND.”