Sunday, February 27, 2022
Modi urges Indians to take cue from Kili Paul-Neema, make lip-sync videos on different regions

The Tanzanian social media stars have won the hearts of many Indians with their videos on Indian songs. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 27, 2022 1:56:09 pm
Man ki baat kili paul and neema, Modi talks anout kili paul, Kili Paul Man Ki Baat, Indian High Commision kili paul, India honours Kili Paul, Tanzanian artist, indian expressEarlier this week Kili Paul was felicitated by Binaya Pradhan, the Indian High Commissioner in Tanzania. (Source: Kili Paul/Instagram)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mentioned popular Tanzanian sibling duo Kili Paul and his sister Neema during his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat and encouraged Indians to take inspiration from them. Addressing the nation, PM Modi appreciated the creativity of the two social media stars and their fondness for Indian culture.

The Tanzanian pair have won the hearts of many in the country with their videos on Indian songs. Modi also noted that Kili and Neema sang the Indian national anthem on Republic Day and paid a heartfelt tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on her death.

ALSO READ |Tanzania’s viral TikTok stars Kili and Neema Paul win hearts with their performance on Tip Tip Barsa Pani. Watch

The Prime Minister urged Indians, especially kids, to take a cue from Kili and Neema and make lip-sync videos on songs from different regions of the country in an attempt to popularise India’s diverse languages. He added that this will help redefine the meaning of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. 

Modi also recalled how foreign nationals from over 150 countries marked the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti some years ago by singing ‘Vaishnav Jana To’ while dressed in their cultural attire. 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Kili-Neema fans on social media were thrilled to see the Prime Minister acknowledging the talented duo. However, some criticised the idea of encouraging people to make lip-synced videos. 

Earlier this week, Kili Paul was felicitated by Binaya Pradhan, the Indian High Commissioner in Tanzania. Paul thanked his fans for the honour and wrote on Instagram, “I’m so happy being honoured by the HIGH COMMISSIONER OF INDIA IN TANZANIA its a pleasure meeting u Sir and thanks to everyone there for being nice with me and I love u my Indian supporter without u I wouldn’t be here more to come JAI HIND.” 

