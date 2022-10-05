RPF personnel saves life of elderly passenger who suffered heart attack onboard train at Mathura station

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel is being hailed as a hero online for saving the life of an elderly man who suffered a heart attack while travelling on a train. The Ministry of Railways shared about the incident on Twitter Tuesday.

An elderly passenger was travelling in a train when he suffered a heart attack and had to be deboarded at the Mathura railway station in Uttar Pradesh on October 1. An alert RPF personnel immediately gave CPR to the man before he was taken to hospital. The man’s life got saved because of the timely intervention, the tweet said.

The Ministry of Railways also posted four photographs showing the RPF personnel giving CPR to the man. He was then carried on a stretcher to an ambulance that took him to a hospital.

See the post below:

जीवन रक्षक बना सजग आरपीएफ कर्मी! उत्तर प्रदेश के मथुरा रेलवे स्टेशन पर 1/10/22 को ट्रेन संख्या 22634 में यात्रा कर रहे यात्री की हार्ट अटैक की वजह से अचानक तबीयत बिगड़ गई, जिन्हें ड्यूटी पर तैनात सजग आरपीएफ कर्मी ने तत्काल CPR दी व समय पर अस्पताल पहुंचा उनके प्राणों की रक्षा की। pic.twitter.com/RkHnoJsLEs — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 4, 2022

The tweet has received more than 1,100 likes and netizens appreciated the gesture of the RPF personnel.

“Pls award such type of service man.God bless such kind hearted person,” commented a Twitter user. “Salute to Railway Protection Force. Jay Hind,” said another. “Excellent job wonderful god bless you sir,” posted a third.

In September, swift and timely response of two RPF personnel helped save the life of a man who fell into the gap between a moving train and a platform at the Coimbatore railway station in Tamil Nadu. RPF India had shared the CCTV footage of the incident through its official Twitter handle.