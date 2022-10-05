scorecardresearch
RPF personnel saves life of elderly passenger who suffered heart attack onboard train at Mathura station

The Ministry of Railways shared about the incident that occurred on October 1.

RPF personnel saves life of elderly man, Indian Railways, train, heart attack, Mathura railway station, Railway Protection Force, viral, trendingThe RPF personnel saved the life of an elderly passenger who suffered a heart attack onboard a train.

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel is being hailed as a hero online for saving the life of an elderly man who suffered a heart attack while travelling on a train. The Ministry of Railways shared about the incident on Twitter Tuesday.

An elderly passenger was travelling in a train when he suffered a heart attack and had to be deboarded at the Mathura railway station in Uttar Pradesh on October 1. An alert RPF personnel immediately gave CPR to the man before he was taken to hospital. The man’s life got saved because of the timely intervention, the tweet said.

The Ministry of Railways also posted four photographs showing the RPF personnel giving CPR to the man. He was then carried on a stretcher to an ambulance that took him to a hospital.

See the post below:

The tweet has received more than 1,100 likes and netizens appreciated the gesture of the RPF personnel.
“Pls award such type of service man.God bless such kind hearted person,” commented a Twitter user. “Salute to Railway Protection Force. Jay Hind,” said another. “Excellent job wonderful god bless you sir,” posted a third.

In September, swift and timely response of two RPF personnel helped save the life of a man who fell into the gap between a moving train and a platform at the Coimbatore railway station in Tamil Nadu. RPF India had shared the CCTV footage of the incident through its official Twitter handle.

