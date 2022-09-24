scorecardresearch
Watch: RPF personnel rescue man who fell between platform and moving train in TN’s Coimbatore

The CCTV footage shows that as soon as the man slipped and fell into the gap between the platform and tracks, passersby gathered around and tried to help him.

man falls between train and platform,train, RPF rescue man, RPF save life, rescue video, indian expressAfter RPF India shared the CCTV footage of the incident through its official Twitter handle, the two officers -- RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Arunjit and lady head constable PP Mini – have been receiving praise from all corners for their bravery and courage.

The swift and timely response of two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel helped save the life of a man who fell into the gap between a moving train and a platform at the Coimbatore railway station in Tamil Nadu recently.

After RPF India shared the CCTV footage of the incident through its official Twitter handle, the two officers — RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Arunjit and lady head constable PP Mini – have been receiving praise from all corners for their bravery and courage.

ALSO READ |RPF personnel helps specially-abled man board a train. Netizens demand better infrastructure

Watch the video here:

The CCTV footage shows that as soon as the man slipped and fell into the gap between the platform and tracks, passersby gathered around and tried to help him. Noticing this, the two officers, without wasting any time, came to his rescue and pulled him out to safety within seconds.

Taking to Twitter, RPF India said: “Yet another story of Bravery and Courage! #Everydayheroes RPF ASI Arunjit & Lady HC P.P. Mini in utter disregard to their own safety,went beyond their call of duty to pull out a passenger back to platform when he got stuck in the gap between platform and train at Coimbatore stn.”

Netizens too praised the officers for their efforts. A Twitterati commented: “Great work towards humanity. Well Done. Congratulations.” Another user wrote, “Tremendous job done. Keep it up.”

Recently, another RPF personnel too had won hearts after he was seen helping a differently-abled man board a train at Tamil Nadu’s Virudhachalam station. The official, RPF SI Saravanan, carried the man all the way to his berth.

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 11:09:58 am
