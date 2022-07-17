scorecardresearch
Watch: In dramatic rescue, RPF personnel pull man to safety seconds before train arrives

The incident took place at KR Puram station in Bengaluru on Friday and a video of the rescue was shared by the Bengaluru Division of the Railway Protection Force on Twitter.

Updated: July 17, 2022 4:21:26 pm
In yet another display of alertness and bravery, two personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved a man’s life at KR Puram railway station in Bengaluru on Friday.

CCTV footage of the incident shows a man trying to climb onto the platform from the track, but failing to do so. In seconds, RPF personnel rush to him and pull him to the platform just in time before the train crosses.

The incident took place on July 15 and was shared on Twitter by the official account of the Bengaluru Division of the Railway Protection Force. RPF personnel who saved the unidentified man’s life have been identified as constable Pradeep Kumar and assistant sub-inspector Ravi G D.

Sharing the CCTV footage of the dramatic save, the force mentioned that the man was trying to cross the tracks when the incident occurred. Railway authorities routinely warn people against crossing directly over tracks or boarding moving trains as such actions can lead to fatal accidents.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “RPF personnel who saved the precious life of a man deserve due recognition of their work and deserve awards from @RailMinIndia”.

Another person wrote, “#RPF doing great job in keeping railway station safe. Still railway needs (to) find innovative ways to provide safe access between platform, now days platforms became longer, need more safe passage at regular intervals on platforms”.

