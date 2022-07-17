Watch: In dramatic rescue, RPF personnel pull man to safety seconds before train arrives

In yet another display of alertness and bravery, two personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved a man’s life at KR Puram railway station in Bengaluru on Friday.

CCTV footage of the incident shows a man trying to climb onto the platform from the track, but failing to do so. In seconds, RPF personnel rush to him and pull him to the platform just in time before the train crosses.

ALSO READ | CCTV footage captures RPF constable saving woman from coming under train

The incident took place on July 15 and was shared on Twitter by the official account of the Bengaluru Division of the Railway Protection Force. RPF personnel who saved the unidentified man’s life have been identified as constable Pradeep Kumar and assistant sub-inspector Ravi G D.

#MissionJeewanRaksha#RPFBengaluru Going beyond the call of duty while Pradeep Kumar, CON & ASI.Ravi.G.D on duty at K.R.Puram Rly sn saved the life of a passenger trying to cross rly track and fell down on the track before train approached the platform @RailMinIndia@RPF_INDIA pic.twitter.com/Y5TRFCHPkY — Sr.DSC RPF Bengaluru (@rpfswrsbc) July 15, 2022

RPF personnel who saved the precious life of a man deserve due recognition of their work and deserve awards from @RailMinIndia — Ashok (@AshokParmar_IAS) July 17, 2022

Great job 👍👏👏👏 — Durgesh Sharma (@Durgesh61616227) July 15, 2022

RPF must reward these two officials for the timely action. Great to see such persons in the RPF. — Anil (@Anil58734034) July 16, 2022

RPF saved one life 👌👏👍 lots of gratitude to whole RPF team salute ! We are proud of you — Kumar Nityanand 🇮🇳 (@accessnitya) July 16, 2022

Good job RFP personnel! I see there was another civilian helping out too. Good job red shirt dude and great team work! — Atreya Nittala (@atreyanittala) July 16, 2022

#RPF doing great job in keeping railway station safe. Still railway needs find innovative ways to provide safe access between platform, now days platforms became longer, need more safe passage at regular intervals on platforms — MohanV (@vmohan388) July 17, 2022

Sharing the CCTV footage of the dramatic save, the force mentioned that the man was trying to cross the tracks when the incident occurred. Railway authorities routinely warn people against crossing directly over tracks or boarding moving trains as such actions can lead to fatal accidents.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “RPF personnel who saved the precious life of a man deserve due recognition of their work and deserve awards from @RailMinIndia”.

Another person wrote, “#RPF doing great job in keeping railway station safe. Still railway needs (to) find innovative ways to provide safe access between platform, now days platforms became longer, need more safe passage at regular intervals on platforms”.