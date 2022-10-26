RPF personnel help ‘physically unsound’ passenger board train. Watch video

Train travel comes with its own set of challenges for those who are not physically fit. At such times, it is often Railway Protection Force (RPF) or police personnel who step up to lend a helping hand. The Ministry of Railways recently retweeted a clip shared by RPF Northern Railway on Twitter showing a passenger using a walker being helped by security force personnel.

The clip shows the passenger being held by two people and lifted up on the steps of the train. With their support, the man gets into the train and another man is seen handing over his walker.

Watch the video here:

*"RPF is always ready to help!"*#RPFNR provided assistance to a physically unsound passenger in boarding the train at Anand Vihar Railway Station. #SewaHiSankalp @RPF_INDIA @RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw pic.twitter.com/b6t2tJnbja — RPF Northern Railway (@rpfnr_) October 25, 2022

The incident occurred at Anand Vihar Railway Station in New Delhi. “*“RPF is always ready to help!”*” #RPFNR provided assistance to a physically unsound passenger in boarding the train at Anand Vihar Railway Station. #SewaHiSankalp @RPF_INDIA @RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw,” tweeted RPF.

Since being shared on Tuesday, the clip has amassed more than 12,700 views on Twitter.

While some users appreciated the efforts, some others criticised the lack of supportive infrastructure like ramps. A user commented, “Thanks a lot for being so helpful.” Another user wrote, “Why no arrangement for ramp ??” A third user shared the photograph of a specially-abled person in a wheelchair getting inside a train through a ramp in a foreign country and wrote, “Railways have been doing great in the last decade. The support by RPF is greatly appreciated. I would like this to be much more easy, systems driven rather than person driven. Like.”

Time and again, alert and helpful RPF personnel have been earning praise online for their actions. In September this year, RPF Sub Inspector Saravanan in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhachalam railway station carried a specially-abled man all the way to his berth. Netizens had also put forth the need for making trains user-friendly for people with special needs.