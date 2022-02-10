Passenger falls while deboarding moving train, RPF officers turn saviour. Watch video

The swift action of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at Warangal Railway Station in Telangana saved a youth from major tragedy. The man fell after deboarding a moving train and was saved by two RPF officers on duty.

In the clip shared by Ministry of Railways, two RPF personnel are seen walking on the platform while the train moves slowly. A passenger suddenly exits the moving train, slips and falls. Within moments, the RPF personnel catch hold of him and pull him to safety. The incident happened on February 8 at 6: 15 pm.

Committed to Service & Care ! A precious life was saved by on duty alert RPF Personnel at Warangal Railway Station, Telangana. Railways requests all passengers to never board or deboard a moving train. pic.twitter.com/ZzyRvNE0Lt — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 9, 2022

The 32-second video, shared on February 9, has garnered more than 22,000 views so far.

Netizens lauded RPF officers for rescuing the passenger. Some users also pointed out the passenger’s mistake while other users came up with the suggestion for doors that close automatically.

Local media reports identified the passenger as 22-year-old Pradum Kumar from Jahanabad in Bihar. He works as a driver at Balaji Rice Mill in Warangal. He was waiting for the Navjeevan Express train and was supposed to travel to Surat. However, he boarded the Satavahana Express from Secunderabad to Vijayawada by mistake.

In a hurry, he tried to get off the train and fell on the platform. Reports also identified the RPF personnel as Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) MV Rao and Home Guard Amirishetti Mahesh.