Watch: RPF officer saves disabled man trying to board moving train

Sunday, February 07, 2021
Piyush Goyal, the current Minister of Railways, shared the video of the incident which took place at around 3:44 pm on February 5 at Panvel Station.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 7, 2021 11:01:25 am
RPF officer saves differently-abled man, Mumbai, RPF differently-abled man viral video, RPF officer Panvel railway station, Mumbai, Viral video, Trending news, Indian Express newsMany came across the video on social media and lauded the officer for his timely intervention.

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel is winning plaudits online after he saved a differently-abled man from falling under a moving train at a railway station in Mumbai’s Panvel.

Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal shared a video of the incident which took place at around 3:44 pm on February 5 at Panvel Station.

“The vigilance and quick action of RPF security personnel in Panvel, Mumbai saved a disabled passenger from getting hit by a train,” Goyal wrote while sharing the video.

The video shows a differently-abled man trying to board a running train with the help of a passenger. However, the RPF officer came running and pulled him back, preventing a fatal accident.

Watch the video here:

Many came across the video on social media and lauded the officer for his timely intervention. Take a look at some reactions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

