Watch: RPF officer saves disabled man trying to board moving train

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel is winning plaudits online after he saved a differently-abled man from falling under a moving train at a railway station in Mumbai’s Panvel.

Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal shared a video of the incident which took place at around 3:44 pm on February 5 at Panvel Station.

“The vigilance and quick action of RPF security personnel in Panvel, Mumbai saved a disabled passenger from getting hit by a train,” Goyal wrote while sharing the video.

The video shows a differently-abled man trying to board a running train with the help of a passenger. However, the RPF officer came running and pulled him back, preventing a fatal accident.

Watch the video here:

पनवेल, मुंबई में RPF सुरक्षा कर्मी की सतर्कता, और त्वरित एक्शन से एक दिव्यांग यात्री को ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से बचाया गया। इस प्रकार चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने का प्रयास, आपके लिये घातक सिद्ध हो सकता है। आपका जीवन अमूल्य है, मेरा आग्रह है कि नियमों का पालन करें, व सुरक्षित रहें। pic.twitter.com/dKZsL7Ph8e — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 6, 2021

Many came across the video on social media and lauded the officer for his timely intervention. Take a look at some reactions:

Thank god the life is saved and the person was not beaten back for his stupidity😀. — Saurabh (@sauiig) February 6, 2021

What a bravery Salute to the life saver — Sunil Saraswat (@SunilSa63751769) February 6, 2021

Great job Sir I salute you sir — Mahendra Singh (@Mahendr10927100) February 6, 2021

Thank God Both are safe. — Rajesh (@RajrejB) February 6, 2021

Much Appreciated! — MOKSH SHARMA (@moksh19uk) February 6, 2021

Proud feeling for that man,,, he saved the life 👍🏻 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — shiv vilas chaube (@ShivVilasChaube) February 6, 2021

Salute him 👍sir please reward him. — Sitaram Chhapola (@Sitaram01875443) February 6, 2021

Very Good Work By RPF Personal Thanks — Mahendra Gadia (@GadiaMahendra) February 6, 2021

Very good RPF great — RAM RATHORE 🙏 (@ramrathore1234) February 6, 2021