Police officer wins praise online after she gets milk from home for infant on train

A woman railway police officer’s gesture of providing a bottle of milk for a young mother aboard a train is earning her a lot of praise on social media. After the young mother, who was travelling on a Shramik Special train, sought some milk for her infant son the Assistant Sub Inspector rushed home to get some milk for the baby.

The Divisional Railway Manager of Ranchi tweeted about the incident, which took place earlier this week on a train that was going to Gorakhpur from Bengaluru. When the train halted at the Hatia railway station in Jharkhand, the passenger identified as Mehrunnisa, asked authorities if they could arrange for some food for her four-month-old son.

ASI Susheela Baraik from the Railway Protection Force went to her residence near the station and returned with a bottle of milk for the young mother. The photo of her handing the bottle of milk has been widely shared on social media.

दिनांक 14 जून 2020 को हटिया रेलवे स्टेशन पर ट्रेन संख्या 06563 बेंगलुरु से गोरखपुर जाने वाली श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेन का सुबह 06:00 बजे आगमन हुआ.

इस ट्रेन से यात्रा कर रही एक महिला यात्री (नाम- मेहरून्निसा )ने स्टेशन पर कार्यरत रेल सुरक्षा बल की महिला कर्मचारी ASI, श्रीमती 1/2 pic.twitter.com/KVj52XEYZp — DRM Ranchi (@drmrnc) June 14, 2020

The special trains have been transporting people stranded in cities due to the lockdown reach their hometowns in other states. There have been complaints about passengers aboard these trains having to go hungry during their journeys which have also been diverted on some occasions. While the railways has been working to ensure passengers receive food and water, local residents and NGOs have also been seen donating food to people on these trains.

