Once again, RPF jawan saves a man after he tries to board a moving train

In yet another incident, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan saved a man’s life after he tried to board a moving train. This is the latest amongst similar instances where accidents have been prevented by alert RPF or other Indian Railways employees.

The incident took place in Bihar and was captured on a CCTV camera. The CCTV footage was shared online by the Twitter account of the Ministry of Railways on January 4.

ALSO READ | CCTV footage captures RPF constable saving woman from coming under train

The 20 second clip was captioned, “बिहार के पूर्णिया में सतर्क आरपीएफ जवान ने चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने के दौरान हादसे का शिकार हुए यात्री को बचाया। कृपया चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने/उतरने का प्रयास ना करें। (An alert RPF jawan saved a passenger who met with an accident while boarding a moving train in Bihar’s Purnia. Please do not attempt to board/deboard a moving train)”.

In the comments, many people appreciated the heroic actions of the RPF jawan and also highlighted the need for preventing such accidents through technological intervention.

Commenting on this video, a Twitter user wrote, “Welldone!! you have done a great job. you have saved the precious life of a person. I was on board in this train. ”.

Another person wrote, “We can simply avoid these type of accidents and save life’s with the use of technology and make door close before train starts from station and open door after stopping at stations @AshwiniVaishnaw”.