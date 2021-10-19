Watch: RPF constable saves pregnant woman who fell from train

An RPF constable is being hailed as a hero after he saved the life of a pregnant passenger by preventing her from slipping into the gap between a moving train and the platform. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media with many praising the constable for his prompt action.

The incident took place at Kalyan railway station on Monday when the woman, who was travelling with her husband, boarded the wrong long-distance train. On realising the mix-up, the couple tried to deboard the train when the woman lost her balance and fell.

The RPF constable, who had noticed the woman, immediately rushed towards her and managed to pull her out just in time, preventing the accident. A video of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media shows the exact moment the constable’s quick action saved the woman’s life.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable SR Khandekar saved a pregnant woman passenger from falling into the gap between platform and train while she was deboarding the running train at Kalyan station yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ZeO0mvmHzK — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021

Later, Central Railways’ chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar identified the constable as S R Khandekar and also appealed to the passengers to not board or de-board a running train. “Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff Shri S R Khandekar saved the life of a pregnant woman who had slipped while attempting to de-board a moving train at Kalyan railway station today.”

Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff Shri S R Khandekar saved the life of a pregnant woman who had slipped while attempting to de-board a moving train at Kalyan railway station today. Railway appeals to passengers not to board or de-board a running train.@RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/68imlutPaY — Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) October 18, 2021

“Railway appeals to passengers not to board or de-board a running train,” he added. Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on the microblogging website with many lauding the RPF constable. However, some also criticised passengers for deboarding a moving train.

Real Heroes. Thank you RPF 🙂❤️ — Siddharth gupta🇮🇳 (@Siddhar75193691) October 19, 2021

Why is he not wearing his cape? — Khwang Xie Ming (@Mengalingam) October 19, 2021

That’s a good work🙏

He should be admired — Nikhilesh Kumar (@Nikhilesh412) October 19, 2021

Kyun utarna hai bhai chalti train se. Kya drama hai, logon ko kitna bhi bol lo, patri cross karenge aur chalti train se utrenge. — India First 🇮🇳 (@khushboosinha19) October 19, 2021

Why do people choose to get down from running trains even in pregnancy? Beats me. Doesn’t the train stop at all? — Mr. Sahoo (@mrsahoo) October 18, 2021

(With inputs from PTI)