Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Watch: RPF constable saves pregnant woman who fell from train

The RPF constable, who had noticed the woman, immediately rushed towards her and managed to pull her in time, preventing a serious accident.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
October 19, 2021 3:02:16 pm
Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar identified the constable as Shri S R Khandekar.

An RPF constable is being hailed as a hero after he saved the life of a pregnant passenger by preventing her from slipping into the gap between a moving train and the platform. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media with many praising the constable for his prompt action.

The incident took place at Kalyan railway station on Monday when the woman, who was travelling with her husband, boarded the wrong long-distance train. On realising the mix-up, the couple tried to deboard the train when the woman lost her balance and fell.

The RPF constable, who had noticed the woman, immediately rushed towards her and managed to pull her out just in time, preventing the accident. A video of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media shows the exact moment the constable’s quick action saved the woman’s life.

Watch the video here:

Later, Central Railways’ chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar identified the constable as S R Khandekar and also appealed to the passengers to not board or de-board a running train. “Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff Shri S R Khandekar saved the life of a pregnant woman who had slipped while attempting to de-board a moving train at Kalyan railway station today.”

“Railway appeals to passengers not to board or de-board a running train,” he added. Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on the microblogging website with many lauding the RPF constable. However, some also criticised passengers for deboarding a moving train.

(With inputs from PTI)

