Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 priced at only Rs 18,700, old bill goes viral

The invoice is from January 23, 1986, and was issued in Bokaro, Jharkhand, by a dealer named Sandeep Auto Company.

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has been one of the most iconic bikes in India. People have been owning the motorbike for many decades and it has even been passed on from generation to generation.

The bike has undergone several transformations over the years but still, the company has tried to keep its originality intact by having the same design and feel.

The price of a Royal Enfield Bullet 350 starts at Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom) now. However, once upon a time, the prized possession that turned heads was available for only Rs 18,700. It may sound incredulous, but a vintage bill posted on Instagram by the page royalenfield_4567k shows that a Royal Enfield Bullet 350 was priced at only Rs 18,000 in 1986.

Since being shared, the post has received more than 59,000 likes. However, many netizens mentioned that if adjusted to inflation, the bike was costly back then as well.

“Not a big difference between that time cost and today’s cost,” commented a user. “My grandfather bought a land at Chennai 1984 at 2000 rupees now it’s worth 2cr,” said another. “Today without any reason prices are increasing quarterly for all vehicles in India taxes are high tolls are high but no revenue no job need to pay high on taxes,” another user posted. “I purchased my first bullet for 8400 in 1975,” another netizen said.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 17:58 IST
