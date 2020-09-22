How fans reacted to Virat Kohli-led RCB defeating SRH to notch first win in IPL

There were plenty of memes and jokes after Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 wickets on Monday given the team’s record over the past few years.
After SRH won the toss and opted to field first, Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch provided a brilliant start. Then South African AB de Villiers (51) guided the Bangalore-based team to a fighting total of 163/5. SRH struggled after losing wickets at regular intervals and were all out for for 153 in 19.4 overs.
Given RCB’s less-than-impressive performance over the past few seasons, fans were thrilled with the victory. On Twitter there were plenty of memes and jokes, with even critics of the team joining in.
RCB fans to RCB right now :#RCBVsSRH pic.twitter.com/H3UhRRO6V4
— 🌸Srìshtí🎐 (@av_ni290416) September 22, 2020
All unusual things happening in 2020, RCB winning is one of them.#RCBVsSRH
— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) September 21, 2020
RCB won ,
RCB to everyone right now ->#RCB #RCBvsSRH pic.twitter.com/qpjV5IDJaL
— berojagaar engineer (@BerojagaarE) September 21, 2020
#Srh vs @RCB
RCB won the match @IPL
*Others teams to RCB pic.twitter.com/IoHhw43rDp
— Ujjwal pathak (@Ujjwalp03772065) September 21, 2020
No one:
RCB fans right now:#RCBVsSRH pic.twitter.com/KQLYbxhvo8
— 🦋 (@dvvvya) September 21, 2020
#RCBVsSRH
RCB fans – “Iss saal RCB IPL jeetegi pic.twitter.com/LWZD5dI89V
— Rαнυℓ Ꮆυρтα🔞🇮🇳 (@law_of_sarcams) September 22, 2020
SRH fans right now. #RCBvsSRH pic.twitter.com/suYzyfKe5w
— Jinu (@Jinuakkian) September 21, 2020
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 10 runs
RCB – 163/5 (20)#RCBvsSRH#kohli pic.twitter.com/5PGt4xiukd
— Doraemon (@Doraemo99197597) September 21, 2020
RCB Haters be like : pic.twitter.com/FHRdhoBUDE
— Siddharth❤ #RCB🔥 (@Siddhupaji_) September 21, 2020
RCB fans when they find RCB won #RCBVsSRH pic.twitter.com/NH72bGCiLz
— Titiksha Negi✨ (@negi_titiksha) September 21, 2020
After 1st game win..#RCBVsSRH
RCB fans: pic.twitter.com/wuG3HJMJw2
— Pawan Jangid 🇮🇳🏹 (@PawanJa155) September 21, 2020
RCB fans right now #RCBVsSRH pic.twitter.com/wKvxWQLbku
— Gaurav Gupta (@g48660305) September 21, 2020
Rcb won the first match
Rcb fans : Hum jeet gye .!!!#RCBVsSRH pic.twitter.com/6CXyFlDPtY
— Kota wali chai ❁ (@Kotawalichai) September 21, 2020
