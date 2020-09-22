scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Top news

How fans reacted to Virat Kohli-led RCB defeating SRH to notch first win in IPL

Given RCB’s less-than-impressive performance over the past few seasons, fans were thrilled with the victory.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 22, 2020 12:16:25 pm
ipl, ipl 2020, ipl live match, live ipl, srh vs rcb, live cricket online, srh vs rcb live score, srh vs rcb 2020, sunrisers hyderabad vs royal challengers bangalore ipl match, ipl 2020 live cricket score, srh vs rcb live Streaming, live cricket, , ipl 2020, memes, srh vs rcb memes, Trending news, Indian Express newsWhile many shared memes and jokes celebrating, critics and haters of the team were in disbelief.

There were plenty of memes and jokes after Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 wickets on Monday given the team’s record over the past few years.

After SRH won the toss and opted to field first, Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch provided a brilliant start. Then South African AB de Villiers (51) guided the Bangalore-based team to a fighting total of 163/5. SRH struggled after losing wickets at regular intervals and were all out for for 153 in 19.4 overs.

Given RCB’s less-than-impressive performance over the past few seasons, fans were thrilled with the victory. On Twitter there were plenty of memes and jokes, with even critics of the team joining in.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 22: Latest News

Advertisement
X