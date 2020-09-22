How fans reacted to Virat Kohli-led RCB defeating SRH to notch first win in IPL

While many shared memes and jokes celebrating, critics and haters of the team were in disbelief.

There were plenty of memes and jokes after Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 wickets on Monday given the team’s record over the past few years.

After SRH won the toss and opted to field first, Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch provided a brilliant start. Then South African AB de Villiers (51) guided the Bangalore-based team to a fighting total of 163/5. SRH struggled after losing wickets at regular intervals and were all out for for 153 in 19.4 overs.

Given RCB’s less-than-impressive performance over the past few seasons, fans were thrilled with the victory. On Twitter there were plenty of memes and jokes, with even critics of the team joining in.

All unusual things happening in 2020, RCB winning is one of them.#RCBVsSRH — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) September 21, 2020

RCB fans when they find RCB won #RCBVsSRH pic.twitter.com/NH72bGCiLz — Titiksha Negi✨ (@negi_titiksha) September 21, 2020

Rcb won the first match

Rcb fans : Hum jeet gye .!!!#RCBVsSRH pic.twitter.com/6CXyFlDPtY — Kota wali chai ❁ (@Kotawalichai) September 21, 2020

