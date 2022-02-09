Guwahati zoo has two new members. Watch videos, photos of Royal Bengal tiger cubs

A Royal Bengal tigress has given birth to two cubs at Assam State Zoo in Guwahati on February 3, taking the population of big cats to nine.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to share the photographs of the cubs. “Proud moment for us as tigress Kazi has been blessed with 2 Royal Bengal cubs at Assam State Zoo, Guwahati on Feb 3, 2:30 pm, taking the number of tigers here to 9. We’re committed to the vision of Hon PM Sri @narendramodi of nurturing tiger-friendly ecosystem,” Sarma tweeted.

Netizens have called them ‘cute’ and ‘adorable’. “Sir, it’s a very good news for us. Save our Tigers, save the Planet,” commented a user.

Parimal Suklabaidya, Assam Minister of Excise, Forest and Environment and Fisheries, shared the CCTV footage of tigress Kazi resting with the cubs. “Footage-Our two new cute guests resting comfortably in their mother’s lap at @assamzoo.We are taking utmost care of Royal Bengal Tigress Kazi & her two new cubs with proper hygiene & food to ensure their good health & safety,” Suklabaidya tweeted.

Dr Ashwini Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer (Zoo), was cited as saying by news agency PTI the mother and the babies are doing fine. Heaters were placed outside their cage and adequate dry straw have been placed inside the enclosure to protect them from the cold weather, he added.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), Amit Sahai told PTI the tigress has been provided with a nutritious diet. He also said that more visitors would be attracted to the zoo with the arrival of the new inmates.

Kazi had given birth to two cubs earlier in August 2020, who were named Sultan and Suresh.