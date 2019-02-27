Ronit Roy’s hard hitting post highlighting pressures of social media is on point

From views, likes, hearts to comments, various social networking and micro-blogging websites allow diverse ways for a person to be acknowledged by others. However, these may not always have a positive impact on the individual and most of all, much of it may not even be true. Highlighting the same, actor Ronit Roy took to Instagram to share the truths about social media after an interaction with millennials in Ahmedabad left him disturbed.

Sharing a couple of stories about teenagers, who were facing the pressure of social media, Roy wrote, “I met with a bunch of young millennials, hardly 15-16, and I was disturbed by some of the stories I heard.. a lot of them suffered from depression caused by social media.”

“One of them felt so terribly left out of what her friends were up to after school and on their vacays that the poor kid refused to come out of her room for days.. a young boy was thinking of taking hormones (at 16!!) coz another kid from his school has posted a bare body picture n he felt inadequate.. yet another one tried her best to force her parents to take her to a ‘foreign’ holiday simply because her friends were going.. when they didn’t/couldn’t, she developed a fever!!! Couple of them admitted to getting anxiety attacks because of social media pressure,” read the post

Urging people to not believe everything they see on the Internet, Roy shared two of his pictures trying to show the reality between the digital and real world. “This picture is what I must be coz my profession demands it.. swipe left and see what I look like on my breaks! Don’t let social media consume you!”