Rolex trends on Twitter, after Surya’s cameo in Vikram

Ever since its theatrical release last Friday, Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram has been in the news for its commercial and critical success.

Recently, #Rolex began trending on Twitter after fans began gushing about the cameo of actor Surya, who has played the antagonist Rolex in Vikram. Rolex, the kingpin of a drug crime syndicate, is chased by Kamaal Haasan’s character Agent Arun Kumar Vikram in the movie.

The five-minute action-filled role played by Surya was initially supposed to be a surprise but fans somehow spotted the actor in the film’s trailer. This prompted director Lokesh Kanagaraj to reveal Surya’s look in the movie just two days before its release.

On Twitter, fans heaped praises about the Surya’s appearance as Rolex.

When @Suriya_offl sir appears on screen as #Rolex in #Vikram , The theatre goes mad. Just 3 to 4 mins of this man’s presence. So convincing and this man is a beast🔥❤️ Killer Film!! ⚡️ — Manoj Krishna (@MManojkrishna) June 6, 2022

After Rajini, no other Tamil hero has as much craze as #Suriya in Telugu states. Theatre erupted for his title card and #Rolex ‘s entry 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/AkrpACRuvl — SSMB Stan (@amnagendra) June 5, 2022

I Think This Is The Most Terrific Scene In Suriya’s Entire Career ! Evilness At It’s Peak Level 💯 That Look 🙏🔥#Rolex 😈 pic.twitter.com/T3P6jxBiog — Rocky Bhai (@RockybhaiOffcl) June 5, 2022

Went as a #Vikram fan

Return as a #Rolex fan 🔥 — bharathi raj 23 (@Bharathi_raj_23) June 4, 2022

Me in the last 6 mins of Vikram movie. For Rolex entry🔥🔥🔥. Surya fans, did you guys did the same thing?#rolex #suriyafan #vikram #knife pic.twitter.com/1Ez2WPuhyU — Danesharan Ganeson (@danesharan) June 7, 2022

Appreciating Surya’s performance, a Twitter user wrote, “After Rajini, no other Tamil hero has as much craze as #Suriya in Telugu states. Theatre erupted for his title card and #Rolex ‘s entry ”.

Another one remarked, “When @Suriya_offl sir appears on screen as #Rolex in #Vikram , The theatre goes mad. Just 3 to 4 mins of this man’s presence. So convincing and this man is a beast Killer Film!!️”

After the film’s release, Surya thanked Kamal Haasan and director Lokesh Kanagaraj for giving him the opportunity to work in the film.

Dearest @ikamalhaasan Anna எப்படி சொல்றது…!?

This is a dream come true to be on screen with you..!

Thank you for making this happen! @Dir_Lokesh Overwhelmed to see all the love!! #Rolex #Vikram — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) June 4, 2022

