Tuesday, June 07, 2022
#Rolex trends on Twitter, after Surya’s cameo in Vikram

In less than a week since its release, Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram has amassed Rs 175 crore worldwide.

Updated: June 7, 2022 1:12:57 pm
vikram, Kamal Haasan, Surya cameo Vikram, Vikram rolex, rolex viram surya, entertainment news, indian expressAs per estimates by Industry experts Vikram is set to be one of the highest-grossing movies of 2022.

Ever since its theatrical release last Friday, Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram has been in the news for its commercial and critical success.

Recently, #Rolex began trending on Twitter after fans began gushing about the cameo of actor Surya, who has played the antagonist Rolex in Vikram. Rolex, the kingpin of a drug crime syndicate, is chased by Kamaal Haasan’s character Agent Arun Kumar Vikram in the movie.

The five-minute action-filled role played by Surya was initially supposed to be a surprise but fans somehow spotted the actor in the film’s trailer. This prompted director Lokesh Kanagaraj to reveal Surya’s look in the movie just two days before its release.

On Twitter, fans heaped praises about the Surya’s appearance as Rolex.

Appreciating Surya’s performance, a Twitter user wrote, “After Rajini, no other Tamil hero has as much craze as #Suriya in Telugu states. Theatre erupted for his title card and #Rolex ‘s entry ”.

Another one remarked, “When @Suriya_offl sir appears on screen as #Rolex in #Vikram , The theatre goes mad. Just 3 to 4 mins of this man’s presence. So convincing and this man is a beast Killer Film!!️”

After the film’s release, Surya thanked Kamal Haasan and director Lokesh Kanagaraj for giving him the opportunity to work in the film.

“Dearest @ikamalhaasan Anna எப்படி சொல்றது…!? This is a dream come true to be on screen with you..! Thank you for making this happen! @Dir_Lokesh Overwhelmed to see all the love!! #Rolex #Vikram,” he wrote.

