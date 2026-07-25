After spending 2 years bedridden, Indian man breaks world record with 847 push-ups

Chaudhary is also an ambassador for the Fit India movement, a government of India initiative aimed at encouraging the public to become more active.

For the majority of people, performing a few standard push-ups is exhausting, let alone attempting them with a heavy backpack. But Rohtash Chaudhary, 41, is built differently. Known as the ‘Push-up Man of India’, he officially secured a Guinness World Record by performing a whopping 847 push-ups in an hour, pushing beyond the pain barrier while carrying a 27.21 kg (60-pound) pack on his back.

Chaudhary achieved the historic feat at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium last week in front of a sparse but vociferous crowd, surpassing the previous world record set by Syria’s Sami Jomah Hassan in 2023.

In an Instagram video shared by the official Guinness World Records account, Chaudhary can be seen walking to the stage, wearing a heavy backpack, and performing push-ups with methodical precision while officials record the repetitions.