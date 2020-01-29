Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Must Read

Rohit Sharma’s two sixes in Super Over bags win for India, netizens celebrate with memes

While many had lost hope when New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor hit a six on the first ball of the last over. However, the game quickly gained momentum when the scores were tied resulting in a super over.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 29, 2020 5:34:28 pm
Rohit Sharma, India vs New Zealand, India vs New Zealand t20, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rohit sharma hitman, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma’s two sixes win praise online.

The third T20 match between India and New Zealand remained tense until the end as it went to a Super Over and the visitors needed 10 runs off two balls to wrap the five-match series. Opener Rohit Sharma, however, rose to the occasion, smashing back-to-back sixes of Tim Southee’s last two deliveries. The spectacular win triggered instant reactions from cricket fans, who took to social media to celebrate.

While it seemed an easy win for the hosts at first after Ross Taylor hit a six off the first ball of the last over, the game turned on its head with Mohammed Shami bowling him out in the last delivery to tie the scores and take the match to a Super Over.

Though New Zealand managed to score 17 runs in the Super Over, the partnership of Sharma and KL Rahul, where the former hit two sixes, sealed India’s win.

Sharma’s performance earned praise online from many fans for his superb knock. However, many also sympathised with Kane Williamson after New Zealand’s loss.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 29: Latest News

Advertisement