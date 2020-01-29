Rohit Sharma’s two sixes in Super Over bags win for India, netizens celebrate with memes

India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma’s two sixes win praise online. India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma’s two sixes win praise online.

The third T20 match between India and New Zealand remained tense until the end as it went to a Super Over and the visitors needed 10 runs off two balls to wrap the five-match series. Opener Rohit Sharma, however, rose to the occasion, smashing back-to-back sixes of Tim Southee’s last two deliveries. The spectacular win triggered instant reactions from cricket fans, who took to social media to celebrate.

While it seemed an easy win for the hosts at first after Ross Taylor hit a six off the first ball of the last over, the game turned on its head with Mohammed Shami bowling him out in the last delivery to tie the scores and take the match to a Super Over.

Though New Zealand managed to score 17 runs in the Super Over, the partnership of Sharma and KL Rahul, where the former hit two sixes, sealed India’s win.

Sharma’s performance earned praise online from many fans for his superb knock. However, many also sympathised with Kane Williamson after New Zealand’s loss.

The Art of Winning – The Artist pic.twitter.com/xoM84jUWeR — Chhota Nutkhut🇮🇳 (@NutKhut_Balak) January 29, 2020

When Southee says he will easily defend 10 runs in 2 balls against Rohit Sharma #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/0NN04XOmCB — Sir Yuzvendra (Parody) (@SirYuzvendra) January 29, 2020

What a match 😲

Hats off to Rohit Sharma for pulling a thriller.. 🏏

Congrats🎉🎊 India#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/KEWYd6yGTk — °°ChRisTOpHEr°° (@noolan_Psy) January 29, 2020

It happened again! 😩 Damn. I feel bad for Williamson! #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/jVPomcHnKQ — Sakun Sankalana (@Sakun_SD) January 29, 2020

Waah, the last two consecutive sixes from #RohitSharma made my day. Seems like he’s all set to get the 13th #IPL trophy. #GoEvenThisSeason 😂 pic.twitter.com/BpQIhhtqhU — ashna (@ashnazaveri) January 29, 2020

