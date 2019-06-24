Toggle Menu
Rohit Sharma’s hashtag blunder triggers hilarious reactions online

While there was nothing wrong with the picture or the text in the tweet, it was the hashtag “#ChampionsTrophy2017” that did the damage.

India’s recent win against Afghanistan on Saturday at the World Cup in England reminded many cricket fans of the 2013 Champions Trophy which the Indian cricket team won by beating England. However, when India’s vice-captain Rohit Sharma shared a memory of that time, netizens noticed a blunder and were quick to point it out.

To celebrate India’s win at the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, Sharma tweeted a photograph where Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suresh Raina and the cricketer himself can be seen posing with the trophy. While there was nothing wrong with the picture or the text in the tweet, it was the hashtag “#ChampionsTrophy2017” that did the damage. For those of you who don’t know, it was in the 2017 tournament that even after making it to the finals, India lost to Pakistan.

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral and the trolling to begin including cricketer Suresh Raina, who too took a dig at Sharma. The tweet has now been deleted.

Here are some of the many hilarious reactions to Sharma’s Twitter gaffe.

