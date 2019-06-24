Rohit Sharma’s hashtag blunder triggers hilarious reactions online

India’s recent win against Afghanistan on Saturday at the World Cup in England reminded many cricket fans of the 2013 Champions Trophy which the Indian cricket team won by beating England. However, when India’s vice-captain Rohit Sharma shared a memory of that time, netizens noticed a blunder and were quick to point it out.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Indian women’s hockey team players dance to celebrate win against Japan

To celebrate India’s win at the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, Sharma tweeted a photograph where Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suresh Raina and the cricketer himself can be seen posing with the trophy. While there was nothing wrong with the picture or the text in the tweet, it was the hashtag “#ChampionsTrophy2017” that did the damage. For those of you who don’t know, it was in the 2017 tournament that even after making it to the finals, India lost to Pakistan.

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral and the trolling to begin including cricketer Suresh Raina, who too took a dig at Sharma. The tweet has now been deleted.

Indeed memories to cherish for life brother, but ones from 2013 😂. You got me tricked too. https://t.co/7BAYbb4h6B — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 23, 2019

Here are some of the many hilarious reactions to Sharma’s Twitter gaffe.

Hey Ro huge admirer of yours..❤️

But I think you meant #ChampionsTrophy2013 — Pranav Chaturvedi (@PranavChat7) June 23, 2019

Deleting tweet in 3..2..1 — शुभम 👑 (@ShubhamK_45) June 23, 2019

Hashtag to shi laga leta bhai.. Kyu puraani baatien yaad dilaa rha h#ChampionsTrophy2013 pic.twitter.com/R1IjlEIMic — Saurabh Manjhi 🇮🇳 (@saurabhmanjhi_) June 23, 2019

#ChampionsTrophy2013 actually sir.. 17 ko toh pata he humne kisi aur ko jitne dia tha — Sarthak Rath (@sarthakascope_) June 23, 2019