Rohit Sharma shares adorable photo of black rhino calf named after his 2-month-old daughter Samaira

The 11-month-old calf is the namesake of the right-handed opening batsman's baby girl and is a resident at Kenya's Ol Pejeta Conservancy, largest rhino sanctuary in East Africa.

The young female black rhino calf has been named after Rohit Sharma’s daughter Samaira.

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma is not only known for his stunning performance on the field but also for his advocacy for conservation off the field. An ace batsman and a great captain, who is also a doting dad of a little daughter now, is winning hearts online after he shared pictures of the ‘other’ Samaira Sharma, a baby rhino!

Yes, taking to social media, the Indian limited overs vice-captain shared a photo of a black rhino calf named after his two-month-old daughter Samaira, who was born on December 31, 2018. “This made us so emotional! This is so special! Conservation of Rhinos is a cause so close to our hearts & Sudan meant so much to us,” he wrote while sharing an adorable photo of the little female black rhino calf. “Thank you @OlPejeta for this honour. Can’t believe our two-month-old has a Rhino named after her in Africa, unbelievably special,” he added.

As the sanctuary extended their invitation for both the Samairas to meet, the proud father added, “We’ll have to bring our little animal lover to meet her namesake in due time.”

The 11-month-old calf is the namesake of the right-handed opening batsman’s baby girl and is a resident at Kenya’s Ol Pejeta Conservancy, largest rhino sanctuary in East Africa. The sanctuary is special as it not only home to 122 black rhinos but also to the last two northern white rhinos in the planet. It was also home to Sudan, the last male white rhino who passed away in March, last year.

Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh, who welcomed their first child a few months ago, had made a significant contribution to Rhino conservation, a cause close to their hearts, which led to naming in honour. The letter of appreciation and introduction by the Conservancy read, “This is in recognition of your contribution towards protecting black rhinos in the wild and your support of Ol Pejeta Conservancy.”

Netizens on both Instagram and Twitter lauded the power couple and were proud of their contribution towards conservation and got excited for the day when both could meet.

Sharma has been vocal about environmental issues on social media and even took the viral #10YearsChallenge to draw attention to the deadly effects of climate change.

