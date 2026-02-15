He failed Class 10th, now his Rs 125 ‘rooftop classroom’ has caught the eye of Sridhar Vembu

Rohit Kumar, a vegetable seller from Bihar, has become a source of inspiration for thousands. A 10th board fail, Kumar turned his rooftop into a classroom for nearly 1000 students.

What began as a classroom for four students now runs from 5 am to 5 pm. According to a video report by The Better India, Kumar aspired to be an artist; however, financial strain challenged his dreams, with just his mother running the household by selling cow dung cake. After selling vegetables for years, he decided to do something for the society.

Kumar transformed his rooftop into a classroom, charging just Rs 125 per student. However, locals mocked him for taking on a teacher’s responsibility without passing his Class 10 board examination. Despite the noise, Kumar was determined and won hearts with his simple science lessons.