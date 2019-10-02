Roger Federer seeks Bollywood film suggestions, these replies by desi users will not disappoint

It’s not just India, Bollywoood has fans around the globe. Now, tennis superstar Roger Federer too appears to have joined the bandwagon. Recently, Federer took to Twitter to ask his followers for film suggestions while on his way to Shanghai. As people kept suggesting Hollywood films, the star tweeted, “A Bollywood classic maybe? 🤷‍♂️” And, as expected, desi fans delivered!

A Bollywood classic maybe? 🤷‍♂️ — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) October 2, 2019

Soon, his profile was flooded with recommendations from classic and cult films like Mughal-e-Azam and Sholay to sports films like Lagaan and Dangal. Few also suggested him to watch blockbuster films of Shah Rukh and Aamir Kham, while others joked he should watch Salman Khan’s film as his lookalike Arbaaz Khan was also part of it.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Elon Musk tweeted about Bajirao Mastani and Twitterati went crazy!

Check out some of the suggestions here:

Roger. Watch Jane Bhi do Yaaron.But for me any Federer vs Djokovic and Federer vs Nadal is nothing less than a Bollywood Classic! — Vivek Yadav IAS (@vivekyadav_ias) October 2, 2019

You can’t be serious Rog!! Go for Mughal-e-azam and Sholay !! pic.twitter.com/VF3OEprRla — Swati Sharma💯+🏆🏆 (@swatifederer) October 2, 2019

i always get my friends that watch Bollywood for the first time to watch ram leela because they know Romeo and Juliet pic.twitter.com/D36hqOV81C — A 🦚 (@exsumptious) October 2, 2019

three idiots is a go-to. ALWAYS pic.twitter.com/DRDtO4TmFB — k. (@fedalintowch) October 2, 2019

OH MY GOD! Andhadhun!! It covers drama and suspense and probably one of the best movies of the year pic.twitter.com/qCTmJLQY7G — Dr Aditi (@adi_singh18) October 2, 2019

Watch the movie you acted in…Hello Brother. pic.twitter.com/tlJSbW25qq — Omkar Shetty (@omkar_shettyg) October 2, 2019

As suggestions started pouring in, Federer thanking all for their picks, replied to a few.