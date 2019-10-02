Toggle Menu
Roger Federer seeks Bollywood film suggestions, these replies by desi users will not disappoint

Few also suggested him to watch blockbuster films of Shah Rukh and Aamir Kham, while others joked he should watch Salman Khan's film as his lookalike Arbaaz Khan was also part of it.

roger federer, federer bollywood suggestion, roger federer asks for bollywood film suggestion, sports news, indian express, viral news
While most have serious suggestions, few took the opportunity to have some fun.

It’s not just India, Bollywoood has fans around the globe. Now, tennis superstar Roger Federer too appears to have joined the bandwagon. Recently, Federer took to Twitter to ask his followers for film suggestions while on his way to Shanghai. As people kept suggesting Hollywood films, the star tweeted, “A Bollywood classic maybe? 🤷‍♂️” And, as expected, desi fans delivered!

Soon, his profile was flooded with recommendations from classic and cult films like Mughal-e-Azam and Sholay to sports films like Lagaan and Dangal. Few also suggested him to watch blockbuster films of Shah Rukh and Aamir Kham, while others joked he should watch Salman Khan’s film as his lookalike Arbaaz Khan was also part of it.

Check out some of the suggestions here:

As suggestions started pouring in, Federer thanking all for their picks, replied to a few.

