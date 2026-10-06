‘Rock Star’: New York Times features Tukaram Mundhe on front page as ‘food safety celebrity’

After getting all the real estate in national media, Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has now received international acclaim. Mundhe, who has gained significant recognition for his crackdown on food safety violations across the state, christened ‘Singham’ or ‘Nayak’ on social media, Mundhe has now made it to the New York Times.
The publication recently featured Mundhe on its front page, describing him as a “rockstar” and a “food safety celebrity”. It noted that “no business appears to escape Mundhe’s attention”, with the strapline, “Diners revere him, and owners fear him”.
Mundhe shared the New York Times article on X and said that good governance was not about making headlines but about making a difference.
“Food safety is ultimately about protecting people, upholding standards and building public trust,” he wrote. “When enforcement is fair, fearless and consistent, institutions earn credibility and citizens begin to believe that the system works.”
See the post here:
Good governance is not about making headlines. It is about making a difference.
Food safety is ultimately about protecting people, upholding standards and building public trust.
When enforcement is fair, fearless and consistent, institutions earn credibility and citizens begin to believe that the system works.
The New York Times captures one such story from Maharashtra.
#TukaramMundhe #GoodGovernance #PublicTrust #FoodSafety #PublicService #NYTimes
— Tukaram Mundhe (@Tukaram_IndIAS) October 5, 2026
The post quickly gained traction, drawing a wave of reactions. “Yep !!! And the enforcement being fearless is inevitable when people become fearless and start standing up with the officers who are genuinely trying to make the positive change happen,” a user wrote.
“I totally agree sir. You have really made difference to our life. I hope you continue to create history,” another user commented. “We need to provide the food operators with proper training and expectations…. This is missing from our system,” a third user reacted.
The BBC previously reported on Mundhe’s popularity, noting that his work reflects something larger about governance in India. Reuters, too, profiled Mundhe in a report headlined, “Indian food safety officer shakes up Mumbai, one viral raid at a time”, highlighting the attention his high-profile raids have received online.
Since taking charge in May 2026, Mundhe and his team have reportedly carried out more than 12,000 inspections across Maharashtra. The crackdown has resulted in thousands of notices being issued and hundreds of establishment licences being suspended over serious hygiene and food safety violations.
The FDA’s festive-season drive also saw major seizures. Between September 23 and 27 alone, the department suspended food licences and seized 50,601.78 kg of food stock worth Rs 1.19 crore as part of its statewide enforcement campaign.