‘Rock Star’: New York Times features Tukaram Mundhe on front page as ‘food safety celebrity’

It noted that “no business appears to escape Mundhe’s attention”, with the strapline, “Diners revere him, and owners fear him”.

After getting all the real estate in national media, Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has now received international acclaim. Mundhe, who has gained significant recognition for his crackdown on food safety violations across the state, christened ‘Singham’ or ‘Nayak’ on social media, Mundhe has now made it to the New York Times.

The publication recently featured Mundhe on its front page, describing him as a “rockstar” and a “food safety celebrity”. It noted that “no business appears to escape Mundhe’s attention”, with the strapline, “Diners revere him, and owners fear him”.

Tukaram Mundhe features in the New York Times

Mundhe shared the New York Times article on X and said that good governance was not about making headlines but about making a difference.