Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Robot receives loan documents from Kerala bank. Watch video

Once its bank loan was sanctioned, robotics company ASIMOV sent its saree-clad advanced robot SAYABOT to receive the documents, wowing netizens.

robot receives loan documents, Federal bank, loan, robot, robot speaking video, indian expressMany users appreciated the innovation while some others criticised the marketing tactics.

A Kerala start-up did something out of the norm after their loan was sanctioned from a bank. The robotics company ASIMOV sent its advanced robot SAYABOT to receive the sanctioned loan documents. Now, their out-of-the box attempt has gone viral and netizens cannot stop gushing over the robot clad in a Kerala kasavu saree.

The clip shared by Ananth Rupanagudi shows the robot receiving the documents from the bank officials. “Hi everyone, I am so happy to meet you all today at Ernakulam Press Club. I wish you all a very happy Onam in advance. It is such a great privilege to receive the financial assistance from Federal on behalf of ASIMOV robotics. With this, Federal Bank has once again proven they will be always there to support indigenous technology development. Thank you Federal Bank for making our Onam colourful. Thank you all,” the robot is heard saying.

Adding to the Onam festive vigour, Jayakrishnan T, CEO of the robotics company, shared a clip featuring the robot singing a traditional boat song.

Watch the video here:

Many users appreciated the innovation while some others criticised the marketing tactics. A user wrote, “Jokes apart, it really is very encouraging that one has to believe in something that he/she is investing money on, and I believe this cud b d ri8 approach on selling/marketing an idea to get the funds for. These guyz made d concept marketing into product marketing. Al d bst.” Another user commented, “Wow!!! So very well presented ,who wouldn’t approve a loan.”

Videos of robots often grab attention online. In January this year, a video showing a young man playing badminton with a robot as an opponent took the internet by storm. The robot was seen gliding and hitting the shuttlecock with ease. The video was apparently shot from Gujarat Science city, Ahmedabad.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-09-2022 at 12:34:14 pm
