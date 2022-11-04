‘Two perfect drinks ruined at same time’: Roadside vendor prepares tea by adding Old Monk rum to it

There is no dearth of videos on social media that show roadside vendors experimenting with food and making weird combos by mixing two groups that clearly don’t go well together. Another such video has surfaced on Twitter that shows a man preparing tea by adding Old Monk rum to it in Goa.

The video was posted on Twitter by the handle @DrVW30 Thursday and it has received more than 19,000 views so far. The clip shows a roadside vendor preparing tea by adding Old Monk rum to it. First, he heats up a small kulhad (clay pot), and picks it with a tong. Next, he sets fire to the kulhad and then adds a bit of Old Monk rum from the bottle. He then pours the tea from a tea pot into the mixture. As the tea settles down, he pours it in another kulhad and serves it.

The video is from Sinquerim Beach in Candolim, Goa. “Old monk tea in Goa. The end is near!!!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Old monk tea in Goa. The end is near!!! 🙉 pic.twitter.com/1AYI0ikR40 — Dr V 🦷💉 (@DrVW30) November 3, 2022

“This is brilliant! In fact half a spoon of old monk in hot coffee is a great recipe,” commented a Twitter user. “It’s a flambe. There’s no alcohol left, only caramel!” said another.

“Lets look at it from chemistry point of view… alcohol must hv burnt as it is highly inflammable and they hv added old monk first then tea so definitely no alcohol content left in tea… only flavour would be there,” another user posted. “Two perfect drinks ruined at the same time,” another netizen quipped.

Earlier, videos of vendors preparing tea by adding fruits and fan puff crumbs have gone viral online and left a sour taste in the mouth of netizens.