In this viral twitter thread, people share scenic videos of their #RoadToWork

A video of the route taken by an IAS officer to work has gone viral on Twitter, with many responding to the post with videos and pictures of their own commute.

IAS officer Supriya Sahu, who is posted in Tamil Nadu, shared visuals of the beautiful scenery she encounters everyday as her car snaked through the long winding roads of what appeared to be somewhere in the Nilgiri district. The video soon went viral as it attracted more than 7000 likes and over 700 replies, with most of them sharing version of their #RoadToWork.

My Road to work 😊 Post yours #RoadToWork pic.twitter.com/uhpetAPw7c — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) February 21, 2020

While many shared pictures and videos of the lush green valley-like landscapes and rocky terrains, others also shared videos of road junctions clogged with vehicular traffic.

Take a look at some of the pictures and video here:

Riding to work be like – pic.twitter.com/JzksOT1ewO — Old_School_Engineer (@a_muglikar) February 21, 2020

This is our road to work 👍 pic.twitter.com/JITvC9XqIL — Gupteswar Satapathy (@Gupteswar_Raja) February 21, 2020

There were people who have also shared their dreadful experience of going to work through pothole-filled roads.

I don’t go to work ,however; this is what I do .I work here .#Roadtowork #gardening pic.twitter.com/uSliEeFfto — Cryspyne Tales (@CryspyneT) February 21, 2020

#RoadToWork #RuralDentalCare in remote villages across India. strengthening Dental care for rural population. pic.twitter.com/f5HOPuysg2 — Sumit Dubey (@drsumitdubey) February 21, 2020

Ooty via loco Train 🚞 , beautiful scenic except few locations pic.twitter.com/bs2iqjMmdF — Raja Tadvai (@RajaTadvai) February 21, 2020

12k feet.. Road is a river of ice… pic.twitter.com/RDEODxfYXd — Colonel AD, SM (@simply_mixed_up) February 21, 2020

Work from home 🤨 — Ali Baba😎🕺 (@SaiLoKesH9999) February 21, 2020

