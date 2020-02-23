Follow Us:
Sunday, February 23, 2020
In this viral twitter thread, people share scenic videos of their #RoadToWork

The thread, which was started by IAS officer Supriya Sahu has people sharing beautiful scenery that they find while going to work.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 23, 2020 3:20:07 pm
Road to work, scenery from road to work, scenery videos, Twitter thread with scenery from road to work, scenery on the way to work, Viral Twitter thread, #Roadtowork, Trending, Indian Express news Along with the hashtag #RoadToWork, people shared pictures and videos of beautiful roads overlooking the sea to even scenery from roads alongside mountain edges.

A video of the route taken by an IAS officer to work has gone viral on Twitter, with many responding to the post with videos and pictures of their own commute.

IAS officer Supriya Sahu, who is posted in Tamil Nadu, shared visuals of the beautiful scenery she encounters everyday  as her car snaked through the long winding roads of what appeared to be somewhere in the Nilgiri district. The video soon went viral as it attracted more than 7000 likes and over 700 replies, with most of them sharing version of their #RoadToWork.

 

While many shared pictures and videos of the lush green valley-like landscapes and rocky terrains, others also shared videos of road junctions clogged with vehicular traffic.

Take a look at some of the pictures and video here:

There were people who have also shared their dreadful experience of going to work through pothole-filled roads.

