How netizens responded after RJD claimed Virat Kohli’s fate changed thanks to Tejashwi Yadav

The tweet by RJD has left netizens, particularly Kohli fans in splits.

When Bihar-based political party Rashtriya Janata Dal tweeted Thursday that Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli’s rise was thanks to Tejashwi Yadav, there were plenty of responses to the claim on social media.

The official handle of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) tweeted an article on the occasion of Kohli’s birthday, claiming that Yadav, its party chief, had caused the batsman’s “luck to change”.

Yadav has previously represented Jharkhand in one Ranji Trophy match and was in the Delhi Daredevils team, but didn’t play a single game for the IPL team. Soon after his stint in the IPL, Yadav switched to politics.

According to the article, Kohli’s performance caught the attention of a national selector while he was playing an U-16 match against Mumbai under Yadav’s captaincy. “Virat Kohli’s fate changed under Tejashwi Yadav’s captaincy!” said the post by the party.

However, the article instantly got a lot of criticism on social media. Many claimed there was no basis for the party’s claim and others thought it was a desperate move to attract attention during the final stages of the state’s election campaign.

The very same way I’m responsible for success of @rogerfederer 😉 https://t.co/uUSAYEeqhh — The Narcissist (@imashutosh007) November 6, 2020

And I taught @ABdeVilliers17 to play scoop shot. https://t.co/rogkrciIqn — Indian Right Wing Community (@indianrightwing) November 6, 2020

We all keep saying “in a parallel universe” & these guys be actually living there. https://t.co/a5ZZSeAo78 — Uchiha Madara (@gouka_mekkyaaku) November 6, 2020

When you are desperate to win elections 😂 https://t.co/4ScbpDN9Je — Abhinav Awasthi (@avasthiabhinav) November 6, 2020

I’m done.

This is the tweet of the century, I don’t care about what’s inside this article. The headline is the best from 2020😂😂😂😂😂😂😭😭😭😭😂😂😂😂@karanvaru @Diwaaannnn https://t.co/0IyIoY247V — Rahul Agarwal (@agarrahul96) November 5, 2020

🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭🤣😭 — How Dare You Isolated Monk ? (@IsolatedMonk) November 5, 2020

Virat Kohli right now : pic.twitter.com/ILoP8iy3sq — Uttar Pradesh #News (@TransformUP) November 5, 2020

As a 13-year-old, Yadav made his debut in the U-15 team led by present India captain Kohli.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd