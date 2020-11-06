scorecardresearch
Friday, November 06, 2020
How netizens responded after RJD claimed Virat Kohli’s fate changed thanks to Tejashwi Yadav

"Virat Kohli's fate changed under Tejashwi Yadav's captaincy!" claimed a social media post by the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Social media users were quick to challenge this claim.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 6, 2020 12:24:48 pm
Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav cricket, Tejashwi Yadav captaincy, Tejashwi Yadav kohli captaincy, Tejashwi Yadav captaincy changed virat fate, Tejashwi Yadav memes, funny news, sports news, indian express, viral newsThe tweet by RJD has left netizens, particularly Kohli fans in splits.

When Bihar-based political party Rashtriya Janata Dal tweeted Thursday that Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli’s rise was thanks to Tejashwi Yadav, there were plenty of responses to the claim on social media.

The official handle of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) tweeted an article on the occasion of Kohli’s birthday, claiming that Yadav, its party chief, had caused the batsman’s “luck to change”.

Yadav has previously represented Jharkhand in one Ranji Trophy match and was in the Delhi Daredevils team, but didn’t play a single game for the IPL team. Soon after his stint in the IPL, Yadav switched to politics.

According to the article, Kohli’s performance caught the attention of a national selector while he was playing an U-16 match against Mumbai under Yadav’s captaincy. “Virat Kohli’s fate changed under Tejashwi Yadav’s captaincy!” said the post by the party.

However, the article instantly got a lot of criticism on social media. Many claimed there was no basis for the party’s claim and  others thought it was a desperate move to attract attention during the final stages of the state’s election campaign.

As a 13-year-old, Yadav made his debut in the U-15 team led by present India captain Kohli.

