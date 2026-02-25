RJ Princy Parikh deletes viral David Miller reel after ‘disturbing rape threats’: ‘I feel like disappearing’

According to Parikh, the criticism for the video quickly spiralled into something far more disturbing, with her inbox and comment sections flooded with abusive messages

Social media influencer RJ Princy Parikh has taken down a viral Instagram reel featuring South African cricketer David Miller after facing a wave of online abuse and rape threats in the aftermath of India’s loss to South Africa in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.

The video, posted shortly after the match, showed Parikh playfully circling Miller while slow-clapping. The reel carried the caption “David Miller! What a player” along with the on-screen line “I thought we were friends, David.” Set to the viral “waah shampy waah” audio, the clip framed the moment as light-hearted cricket banter following Miller’s match-winning score of 63 that handed India their first defeat of the tournament.