RJ Princy Parikh deletes viral David Miller reel after ‘disturbing rape threats’: ‘I feel like disappearing’

Social media influencer RJ Princy Parikh has taken down a viral Instagram reel featuring South African cricketer David Miller after facing a wave of online abuse and rape threats in the aftermath of India’s loss to South Africa in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.
The video, posted shortly after the match, showed Parikh playfully circling Miller while slow-clapping. The reel carried the caption “David Miller! What a player” along with the on-screen line “I thought we were friends, David.” Set to the viral “waah shampy waah” audio, the clip framed the moment as light-hearted cricket banter following Miller’s match-winning score of 63 that handed India their first defeat of the tournament.
While many viewers interpreted the reel as harmless fun, others reacted sharply. According to Parikh, the criticism quickly spiralled into something far more disturbing, with her inbox and comment sections flooded with abusive messages and threats.
Amid the backlash, the RJ removed the reel from Facebook. Explaining her decision via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 24, she wrote: “Deleted my reel with David Miller from Facebook because I absolutely couldn’t bear so many graphic and disturbing rape threats and hundreds of comments body shaming me. I feel like disappearing now.”
She also indicated that she plans to take legal action against those responsible. “I am going to file a police complaint on all of these people and others that I have blocked. I will put all their usernames with their messages on story for people and their employers to know what kind of potential criminals they are surrounded with. Nobody deserves this,” she added.
The incident has reignited conversations around online harassment and digital accountability, particularly the targeted abuse women face on social media. Several users voiced support for Parikh in response to her posts. One person urged, “Just go to police.” Another wrote, “Absolutely do it, you don’t deserve the things,” while a third commented, “these shameful people will go through strict action.”