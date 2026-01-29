‘River of snow’ flows through village in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba; video stuns internet

This episode comes close on the heels of another major snowfall across northern India on January 23, which ended a long dry spell

Residents of Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district witnessed a striking and unusual sight after intense snowfall set a massive sheet of snow in motion through Mindhal village in the remote Pangi tribal region. The spectacle, often described by locals as a “river of snow,” unfolded as built-up snow suddenly gave way and rushed down a mountainside.

Footage from the village shows dense layers of snow sliding rapidly downhill, while villagers can be heard alerting others nearby, as people were urged to remain cautious and move to safer ground.

Locals say the Pangi Valley has received some of its heaviest snowfall in years, with homes, roads, trees, and open spaces buried under a thick white cover. The sheer volume of snow has also cut off the valley from surrounding areas, disrupting daily life and access in this already isolated tribal belt, according to India Today.