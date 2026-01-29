‘River of snow’ flows through village in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba; video stuns internet

Footage from Mindhal village shows dense layers of snow sliding rapidly downhill, while villagers can be heard alerting others nearby.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJan 29, 2026 01:42 PM IST
This episode comes close on the heels of another major snowfall across northern India on January 23, which ended a long dry spell
Residents of Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district witnessed a striking and unusual sight after intense snowfall set a massive sheet of snow in motion through Mindhal village in the remote Pangi tribal region. The spectacle, often described by locals as a “river of snow,” unfolded as built-up snow suddenly gave way and rushed down a mountainside.

Footage from the village shows dense layers of snow sliding rapidly downhill, while villagers can be heard alerting others nearby, as people were urged to remain cautious and move to safer ground.

Locals say the Pangi Valley has received some of its heaviest snowfall in years, with homes, roads, trees, and open spaces buried under a thick white cover. The sheer volume of snow has also cut off the valley from surrounding areas, disrupting daily life and access in this already isolated tribal belt, according to India Today.

The clip has since spread widely on social media, drawing a mix of awe and concern. One viewer wrote, “Pangi Chamba looks magical with all that fresh snow—nature’s own winter wonderland!” Another simply called it a “Beautiful scene.”

This episode comes close on the heels of another major snowfall across northern India on January 23, which ended a long dry spell. While the visuals have captivated viewers, experts caution that sudden snow movement in steep terrain can be extremely risky, particularly when triggered by continuous precipitation. Authorities are keeping a close watch as severe winter conditions persist in the higher altitudes of Himachal Pradesh.

The broader weather system has reshaped landscapes across the region. According to India Today, unseasonal rain and hail hit Delhi and nearby areas, while Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand reported blocked highways, flight cancellations, and more than 700 roads shut due to avalanches and heavy snow accumulation.

 

