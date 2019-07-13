Riteish Deshmukh’s witty reply to a man trying to troll him has everyone in splits!

If you’re active on Twitter, then you’re no stranger to Riteish Deshmukh’s sassy tweets or his sense of humour. The actor, who often enjoys pulling legs of his co-star Ajay Devgn more than anyone else on the micro-blogging site, shut a man, who tried to troll him in an epic way.

As it happened, the man asked Deshmukh for a refund for the tickets for his 2015 film Bangistan, a satire based on two brainwashed suicide bombers, who go on a mission to blast a meeting of religious leaders in a foreign land. As the cine goer asked him he pay the money, the Ek Villian actor obliged with Rs 1000.

As the man asked for something from four years back, he in his sassy way shared a photo of old currency note with a message, “Here you go! Samose ke bhi adjust kar kena (currency used in 2015)”.

Here you go! समोसे के भी adjust कर लेना (currency used in 2015) https://t.co/dfTc2nYeGz pic.twitter.com/wSHPYFhUe0 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 12, 2019

It all started when a user on Twitter recently asked others which is the worst film one has seen at a movie theatre. The man replied saying Bangistan and tagged Deshmukh but was no way expecting such reply. Getting such the comeback, he too was impressed like others.

Bangistan dekhi thi, I still want my refund @Riteishd https://t.co/U4NlkLeV24 — Rushank (@rushanksoni19) July 12, 2019

You such a fun sir…. Honoured. I wasn’t expecting this. Sorry but I was just having fun. Hope you won’t mind it. 😂😂😂😂 — Rushank (@rushanksoni19) July 12, 2019

Here’s how others on Twitter reacted:

