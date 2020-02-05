Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza ace TikTok with hilarious couple videos

Here, check out some of the many videos posted by the TikToker couple. Here, check out some of the many videos posted by the TikToker couple.

Bollywood actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza have joined the TikTok bandwagon. Recently, a video shared by Deshmukh on the couple’s anniversary has gone viral on social media with over 3.5 million likes.

The viral clip features D’Souza showing the actor their wedding pictures while the popular Jagjit Singh song ‘Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho’ plays in the background.

Watch the video here:

However, this is not the only video that has left netizens. Here, check out some of the many videos posted by the TikToker couple.

