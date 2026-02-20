‘If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral

Reflecting on the family’s strong technical pedigree, Sunak recounted being asked whether he could match the level of expertise at the summit

Former British prime minister Rishi Sunak had the audience laughing at the ongoing AI Impact Summit in New Delhi after sharing a light-hearted take on keeping up with his famously accomplished in-laws, the Murthy family.

Speaking during an interactive session, Sunak quipped, “If I can keep up with them at family dinner, I can probably handle the summit discussions.” The remark quickly made the rounds online.

Sunak is married to Akshata Murthy, daughter of N R Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys, and author-philanthropist Sudha Murty. Reflecting on the family’s strong technical pedigree, Sunak recounted being asked whether he could match the level of expertise at the summit.