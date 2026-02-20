‘If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral

Sunak is married to Akshata Murthy, daughter of N R Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys, and author-philanthropist Sudha Murty.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 20, 2026 05:29 PM IST
Rishi Sunak AI Impact SummitReflecting on the family’s strong technical pedigree, Sunak recounted being asked whether he could match the level of expertise at the summit
Make us preferred source on Google

Former British prime minister Rishi Sunak had the audience laughing at the ongoing AI Impact Summit in New Delhi after sharing a light-hearted take on keeping up with his famously accomplished in-laws, the Murthy family.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Speaking during an interactive session, Sunak quipped, “If I can keep up with them at family dinner, I can probably handle the summit discussions.” The remark quickly made the rounds online.

Sunak is married to Akshata Murthy, daughter of N R Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys, and author-philanthropist Sudha Murty. Reflecting on the family’s strong technical pedigree, Sunak recounted being asked whether he could match the level of expertise at the summit.

“It was like, are you going to be able to really keep up with the technical discussions that are going to happen here?” he said. “And I said to this person… ‘My wife’s uncle is an astrophysics professor at Caltech, my mother-in-law was one of the first female engineers at Telco, my brother-in-law is a computer scientist, and my father-in-law founded a software company.’”

He added with a smile, “If I can keep up with them at family dinner, I can probably handle the summit discussions.”

Watch the video:

Sunak also joked about his own academic path, noting, “To my parents’ great disappointment, I didn’t have a STEM degree, which they were sad about…” He explained the topic had resurfaced when his team was preparing to host the first AI summit and invite leading frontier labs for discussions.

Beyond the humour, Sunak struck a serious note about India’s growing influence in Artificial Intelligence. He said the country’s deep talent base and strong digital public infrastructure position it to play a leading global role in AI adoption.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | ‘Thank you, India’: French President Emmanuel Macron’s ‘Dhurandhar’ video from India trip goes viral

According to him, perceptions of AI differ widely across regions. While much of the West is currently marked by caution and anxiety, India stands out for its “incredible optimism and trust.”

Sunak also pointed to major investments by frontier labs and their increasing focus on practical applications in India. He credited the country’s vast AI talent pool and its digital backbone for attracting this attention.

Highlighting platforms such as Unified Payments Interface and Ayushman Bharat, he said many Indians may take these systems for granted, but much of the world lacks comparable infrastructure.

“What they do is provide distribution rails for developing a product that can be distributed to a billion people in a trusted, digitally verifiable way,” Sunak said. “That’s extraordinary.”

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Sam Altman at Express Adda. (Screenshot: YouTube)
Sam Altman: 'AI will become one of the most important political issues in the world'
Pax Silica
Despite late inclusion, why Pax Silica still matters for India
assi review 1600
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
Kennedy movie review
Kennedy movie review: Anurag Kashyap’s fury-fuelled noir drowns in its own darkness
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
Vande Bharat food safety
Vande Bharat passenger sparks debate over food scare after being served heated rotis in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
AUS vs OMA
AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Pax Silica
India enters Pax Silica: Despite late inclusion, why grouping still matters for New Delhi
Adah Sharma
'Jo hai, woh hai': How Adah Sharma uses authenticity to scare away trolls
Sam Altman at Express Adda. (Screenshot: YouTube)
Sam Altman at Express Adda Live Updates: The future of AI with the mind that created ChatGPT
Advertisement
Must Read
AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score
AUS vs OMA
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Bennett
Sam Altman at Express Adda Live Updates: The future of AI with the mind that created ChatGPT
Sam Altman at Express Adda. (Screenshot: YouTube)
OpenAI data shows India among the most advanced ChatGPT users globally
According to OpenAI Signals, those aged 18–34 contribute ~80 per cent overall, driving education- and early-career-orientated use cases. (Express Image).
‘Simply making models bigger won’t get us far, AI must adapt like humans’: Adaption Labs CEO Sara Hooker
Adaption Labs
'Jo hai, woh hai': How Adah Sharma uses authenticity to scare away trolls
Adah Sharma
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Vande Bharat passenger sparks debate over food scare after being served heated rotis in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
Vande Bharat food safety
‘I didn't know what was happening’: Sam Altman’s reaction after hand-raising moment with PM Modi goes viral
Sam Altman and Dario Amodei raising hands with Modi
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
Mumbai apartment rent video
Luxury brand launches ‘burnt’ white shirts for over Rs 1 lakh, netizens react: 'Doing this for years'
Vetements burnt pocket shirt price
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement