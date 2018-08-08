Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000 Sponsored

Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000

Rishi Kapoor claimed he couldn’t recognise Sridevi in a clip and was promptly roasted

When he failed to recognise a clip from one of his own films and his female co-star dancing beside him, Twitterati poked fun at the Mulk actor.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 8, 2018 5:55:56 pm
rishi kapoor, sridevi, rishi kapoor sridevi tweet, rishi kapoor recognise sridevi, rishi kapoor sridevi films, rishi kapoor trolled, indian express, entertainment news The clip is from the film Kaun Sachcha Kaun Jhootha song Dil Se Judi Dil.

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is no stranger to sparking controversy on Twitter. But when he failed to recognise a clip from one of his own films and his female co-star dancing beside him, Twitterati began mocking the Mulk actor.

ALSO READ | Rishi Kapoor bats for gender equality on Twitter, asks ‘why no female cricketers in IPL auction?’

It all started when a Twitter user shared a GIF of Kapoor dancing from his film Kaun Sachcha Kaun Jhootha song ‘Dil Se Judi Dil’. Kapoor shared the GIF and wrote, “What film is this? And I cannot recognise the actress with me!”

Twitterati were quick to remind the actor not just about the film but also the about the fact that it was Sridevi next to him. Many couldn’t believe he failed to recognise his co-star of films like Nagin and Chandni, while others wondered if he was joking. While some fans came to his rescue and said the quality of the clip was really bad, others said the awful choreography may have prompted him to forget it.

Have something to add to this story? Tell us in comments below.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Microsoft Surface: The premium laptop
Watch Now
Microsoft Surface: The premium laptop
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement