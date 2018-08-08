Rishi Kapoor claimed he couldn’t recognise Sridevi in a clip and was promptly roasted

The clip is from the film Kaun Sachcha Kaun Jhootha song Dil Se Judi Dil. The clip is from the film Kaun Sachcha Kaun Jhootha song Dil Se Judi Dil.

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is no stranger to sparking controversy on Twitter. But when he failed to recognise a clip from one of his own films and his female co-star dancing beside him, Twitterati began mocking the Mulk actor.

It all started when a Twitter user shared a GIF of Kapoor dancing from his film Kaun Sachcha Kaun Jhootha song ‘Dil Se Judi Dil’. Kapoor shared the GIF and wrote, “What film is this? And I cannot recognise the actress with me!”

What film is this? And I cannot recognise the actress with me! https://t.co/NpZlqurrq8 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 4, 2018

Twitterati were quick to remind the actor not just about the film but also the about the fact that it was Sridevi next to him. Many couldn’t believe he failed to recognise his co-star of films like Nagin and Chandni, while others wondered if he was joking. While some fans came to his rescue and said the quality of the clip was really bad, others said the awful choreography may have prompted him to forget it.

Dear rishi Kapoor that actress is the female superstar and the the hero of your movie and her name is Sri Devi https://t.co/mI1odNOKHD — tanveer Muneer (@Being_tanveer3) August 7, 2018

Actually sri devi looks soo different maybe thats why… yet She was a legendary actress!! — neha masoud (@neha03masoud) August 7, 2018

I can only see the best actress Sri Devi … who’s the actor BTW😁 https://t.co/bXZXYSaYWc — 🌈 (@candy_crushhhh) August 7, 2018

Tbh I really can’t stand Rishi Kapoor off-screen & I’m not sure if he’s being genuine or not I couldn’t recognise Sridevi either in the GIF. https://t.co/pvIng3Sq8C — R. (@terasajda) August 6, 2018

You acted in 5 Hindi films with Indian cinema’s biggest female superstar, our #Sridevi ma’am. Yet, you were sooo blind to recognize her from 1996 #Kaunsachakaunjhoota film song clip wherein you were trying hard to dance with her in Goa. Shame!. https://t.co/DOnoI1Y3bB — Diehardfanof Sridevi (@diehardfanofsri) August 6, 2018

There’s no need to get so hostile guys. In most probability he genuinely couldn’t recall. — Devyani (@DevyaniSR) August 7, 2018

now its clear pic.twitter.com/cvdopwTuOu — Darshan Deshmukh (@drdarshan1982) August 6, 2018

May be bcz the clip is not that clear.. people please stop criticizing..even sridevi ji sometimes was not able to recognize her own movie names..thats fine — Ashita naik (@naik_ashita) August 5, 2018

Guess that was called dancing in those days 😂 — Pretty Paris (@hindugirl17) August 5, 2018

You are kidding right? How can you not recognize the actress par excellence? The numero Uno , the unforgettable & idol of millions of people around the globe – Sadgat Sridevi ji? I felt really bad reading this comment specially from you who was very fond of her, Seriously! 💔 — Komal Nanavaty (@MeKomalNanavaty) August 6, 2018

Sir plz tell me you were joking — ruk (@ruki27) August 6, 2018

