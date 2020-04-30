‘Evergreen heartthrob’: Fans mourn the death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on social media

Rishi Kapoor, 67, was battling cancer and breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital. Rishi Kapoor, 67, was battling cancer and breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital.

Veteran Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor passed away Thursday in Mumbai and fans have reacted with dismay. Fans mourned the actor’s death on social media saying that his passing had left behind a void in the Hindi film industry.

The 67-year-old star had been battling cancer for the last two years and had been in hospital for almost a week. Kapoor had returned to India in September 2019 after nearly a year of treatment in New York.

The Kapoor family in a statement said, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.”

Fans reacted to the news with disbelief. Kapoor’s fans reminisced about how he had been in films since his childhood. Fans came up lists and paid homage to Indian cinema’s “evergreen heartthrob”.

A legend who outshined many stars in his career spanning over decades.His role in every film used to be memorable whether he’s playing the lead or supporting role.

The one character i remember right now is of a loving father in movie Do Dooni Chaar.

Om Shanti.#RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/P5WTnx8JIu — Himanshu Kaushik, IAS (@HimanshuK_IAS) April 30, 2020

To the evergreen heartthrob. Thank you for making us laugh, making us cry, making us feel and making us dream. Your larger than life persona filled our homes and hearts with inexplicable delight. You have left behind a legacy and for that we are so grateful. RIP #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/9N2TLKbu04 — Swatantra Madheshiya (@Swatantra3012) April 30, 2020

What a terrible week for the acting fraternity this is turning out to be. After the passing of #IrrfanKhan yesterday, member of the Kapoor film dynasty and father of #RanbirKapoor, #RishiKapoor has passed away at the age of 67. pic.twitter.com/ych3Uypj6j — سسئي ميراڻي✌❤ (@Sassui4) April 30, 2020

Can we undo the doomed 2020, please? The evergreen Bollywood heartthrob, who took on-screen romanticism to the next level – is no more. #RishiKapoor RIP! pic.twitter.com/7H6Ev9NuGk — Tahir Javid (@Tahir_Tantray) April 30, 2020

He faced the camera for the first time at the age of 2 for the film Shree 420 ..the legend #RishiKapoor heartfelt condolences for the kapoor family #RanbirKapoor #NeetuKapoor #RidhimaKapoor pic.twitter.com/xDSDZMt8KT — Arpita Bhattacharya (@arpita_muni) April 30, 2020

Now we are another lost legend of bollywood as #RishiKapoor#RishiKapoor you’ll always in our hearts , ohh God please skip 2020

You’re always admired many peoples #RishiKapoor #RIPLegend pic.twitter.com/tgBDgIyqU1 — ⚡ ᴀᴅɪᴛyᴀ – ꜱʀɪᴠᴀꜱᴛᴀᴠ 🔥 (@AdityaS_Indian) April 30, 2020

One Of Most Famous Lines Of Bollywood ☹️ #RishiKapoor Was Just 18 When Bobby Was Released .#RIPLegend pic.twitter.com/eENkojivR8 — Ｒ⎊ＭＥＯ👑 (@Akshays_Storm) April 30, 2020

This is so sad!! 2020 please stop. Please. #RishiKapoor RIP What you gave us is precious. Strength to his family specially wife #NeetuKapoor and his son #RanbirKapoor

Horrible news. — MasterOogwaysFirstDescendant (@NorBlackNorWyt) April 30, 2020

Another Heart Breaking💔 Really 2020 is Very Tough For Us Today One More Legend Is No More 😔 Legend Never Die They are Always In Our Heart❤ Worst Year 2020💔 RIP #RishiKapoor #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/CIwMwVglLo — AaDIL (@AaDIL_NeHERT) April 30, 2020

Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor. Maybe it would have been better if 2020 had not come. #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/tTyqxf2ZFq — Muhammad Zubair (@Zubi_Official_) April 30, 2020

It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare…just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family 🙏🏻@chintskap pic.twitter.com/tsCDTKAhZI — Akash Sharma (@AkashSh85089185) April 30, 2020

The last time both were pictured together. India lost 2 big actors in just 24 hours. RIP 🙏 Heartbreaking! Two days in a row. We have lost another star.#RishiKapoor #IrrfanKhanRIP #RIPLegend pic.twitter.com/85IPBtZNVc — Venus (Stay Home) Covid 19 (@VinasSmile) April 30, 2020

People had not even emerged from the news of the death of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, that Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor also said goodbye to this world. May the soul of #RishiKapoor , the evergreen heartthrob and Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, rest in peace. — LIPAK KUMAR BEHERA (@LIPAKKUMARBEHE2) April 30, 2020

The son of legendary actor Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor, Rishi was initiated into cinema at the tender age of three in Shree 420. His debut role was in Mera Naam Joker directed by his father in 1970. But he was catapulted into stardom with RK Films’ 1973 blockbuster hit Bobby, in which he starred opposite Dimple Kapadia.

Once called “the chocolate boy” of Hindi films, Kapoor was a popular actor through the 1970s to the 1990s and featured in hit films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Coolie, Saagar, Karz and Chandni among others. In his later years, he made a mark with supporting roles in films like Agneepath, Kapoor & Sons, 102 Not Out and Mulk among others. He was last seen in The Body, with Emraan Hashmi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd