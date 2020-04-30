Follow Us:
Thursday, April 30, 2020
COVID19

‘Evergreen heartthrob’: Fans mourn the death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on social media

Fans of Rishi Kapoor came up lists of his best films and paid homage to Indian cinema's "evergreen heartthrob" on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 30, 2020 1:21:33 pm
rishi kapoor, rishi kapoor death, rishi kapoor dead, rishi kapoor death reason, rishi kapoor dies, rishi kapoor age, rishi kapoor died, amitabh bachchan rishi kapoor, bollywood on rishi kapoor, bollywood mourns rishi kapoor Rishi Kapoor, 67, was battling cancer and breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital.

Veteran Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor passed away Thursday in Mumbai and fans have reacted with dismay. Fans mourned the actor’s death on social media saying that his passing had left behind a void in the Hindi film industry.

The 67-year-old star had been battling cancer for the last two years and had been in hospital for almost a week. Kapoor had returned to India in September 2019 after nearly a year of treatment in New York.

The Kapoor family in a statement said, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.”

Fans reacted to the news with disbelief. Kapoor’s fans reminisced about how he had been in films since his childhood. Fans came up lists and paid homage to Indian cinema’s “evergreen heartthrob”.

The son of legendary actor Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor, Rishi was initiated into cinema at the tender age of three in Shree 420. His debut role was in Mera Naam Joker directed by his father in 1970. But he was catapulted into stardom with RK Films’ 1973 blockbuster hit Bobby, in which he starred opposite Dimple Kapadia.

Once called “the chocolate boy” of Hindi films, Kapoor was a popular actor through the 1970s to the 1990s and featured in hit films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Coolie, Saagar, Karz and Chandni among others. In his later years, he made a mark with supporting roles in films like Agneepath, Kapoor & Sons, 102 Not Out and Mulk among others. He was last seen in The Body, with Emraan Hashmi.

