Toggle Menu
IPL 2019: Fans celebrate Rishabh Pant’s 27-ball blitzkrieg against Mumbai Indians with memeshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/rishabh-pants-27-ball-score-against-mumbai-indians-5641466/

IPL 2019: Fans celebrate Rishabh Pant’s 27-ball blitzkrieg against Mumbai Indians with memes

Yuvraj Singh, while speaking at the post-match press conference praised Pant and said, "I can’t really say about (World Cup) selection but Rishabh was outstanding today.”

2019 MI vs DC, IPL 2019, Rishabh Pant, Rishabh Pant batting, Rishabh Pant runs, Delhi Capitals score, Delhi Capitals game, IPL game, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news
(Source: AP)

Rishabh Pant’s spectacular performance against Mumbai Indians(MI) resulted in a smooth win for Delhi Capitals(DC). After smashing 78 runs off 27 balls at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Sunday, the 21-year-old batsman won praise from many including all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

Pant left cricket fans stunned when he went on to hit 7 sixes and 7 fours, which helped his team score reach 213/6, making it a difficult challenge for MI, who bundled out on 176 in 19.2 overs.

Singh, while speaking at the post-match press conference, praised Pant saying, “I can’t really say about (World Cup) selection but Rishabh was outstanding today.” However, he was not the only one amazed by the young cricketer. Many fans took to social media to praise Pant and his game against MI.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 'What's the point': Netizens troll fashion brand for its see-through trousers
2 Terrifying videos show chaos on Norway cruise ship after engine failure
3 Watch: Crowd celebrating on Kerala street makes way for ambulance, garners praise online