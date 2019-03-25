IPL 2019: Fans celebrate Rishabh Pant’s 27-ball blitzkrieg against Mumbai Indians with memes

Rishabh Pant’s spectacular performance against Mumbai Indians(MI) resulted in a smooth win for Delhi Capitals(DC). After smashing 78 runs off 27 balls at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Sunday, the 21-year-old batsman won praise from many including all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

Pant left cricket fans stunned when he went on to hit 7 sixes and 7 fours, which helped his team score reach 213/6, making it a difficult challenge for MI, who bundled out on 176 in 19.2 overs.

Singh, while speaking at the post-match press conference, praised Pant saying, “I can’t really say about (World Cup) selection but Rishabh was outstanding today.” However, he was not the only one amazed by the young cricketer. Many fans took to social media to praise Pant and his game against MI.

78* off 27 balls. Rishabh Pant on fire. Didn’t even spare the best death bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Take a bow for young champ. 👏#MIvDC pic.twitter.com/XmfZOXlnRP — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) March 24, 2019