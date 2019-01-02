Amul lauds Rishabh Pant’s babysitting act with this cartoon

Toggle Menu
While Rishabh Pant bagged the title of "Best babysitter" from Tim Paine's wife Bonnie, cricket fans around the world lauded him for his off-the-field gesture.

When Pant debuted as a babysitter and won hearts online. (Source: Amul/ Twitter)

While India won the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, Rishabh Pant clearly won the hearts off the field as he turned babysitter to Australian skipper Tim Pine’s kids. It is to be mentioned that the sweet gesture happened after an interesting clash between the two players during the Melbourne Test.

During the Test match, when Pant was batting Tim Paine tried to sledge him by saying he would like to hire him as his kids’ babysitter so that he could look after them when he and his wife are out for a movie. Pant too didn’t miss the opportunity give it back to Paine and when the Australian captain came to bat, he joked about his temporary captaincy. The interesting chatter between the two was caught on stump mic.

However, both the players let the rivalry die on the ground and when the two met at a function at the Australian prime minister’s residence, Pant was clicked with the kids of Paine. Interestingly, the ace Indian cricketer earned the title of “Best babysitter” from Paine’s wife Bonnie. Many also praised Pant for his sweet gesture.

Now, honouring Pant, Amul too featured him in their latest topical, making the occasion of “Rishabh debuts as Paine babysitter!” Featuring the Indian wicket-keeper in a suit, the dairy brand sketched the cricketer with Paine’s two children in his both arms, mirror much like the photo that went viral. Lauding his babysitting venture, the cartoon read, “Child’s play for Pant”.

As Pant took upon Paine’s offer about babysitting, Netizens showered him with lots of love.

