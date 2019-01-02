Amul lauds Rishabh Pant’s babysitting act with this cartoon

While India won the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, Rishabh Pant clearly won the hearts off the field as he turned babysitter to Australian skipper Tim Pine’s kids. It is to be mentioned that the sweet gesture happened after an interesting clash between the two players during the Melbourne Test.

Advertising

During the Test match, when Pant was batting Tim Paine tried to sledge him by saying he would like to hire him as his kids’ babysitter so that he could look after them when he and his wife are out for a movie. Pant too didn’t miss the opportunity give it back to Paine and when the Australian captain came to bat, he joked about his temporary captaincy. The interesting chatter between the two was caught on stump mic.

However, both the players let the rivalry die on the ground and when the two met at a function at the Australian prime minister’s residence, Pant was clicked with the kids of Paine. Interestingly, the ace Indian cricketer earned the title of “Best babysitter” from Paine’s wife Bonnie. Many also praised Pant for his sweet gesture.

Now, honouring Pant, Amul too featured him in their latest topical, making the occasion of “Rishabh debuts as Paine babysitter!” Featuring the Indian wicket-keeper in a suit, the dairy brand sketched the cricketer with Paine’s two children in his both arms, mirror much like the photo that went viral. Lauding his babysitting venture, the cartoon read, “Child’s play for Pant”.

Not sure George Bailey is sold on Tim Paine’s @HurricanesBBL recruitment strategy 🤣 pic.twitter.com/do5V8UeecM — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2018 Advertising

As Pant took upon Paine’s offer about babysitting, Netizens showered him with lots of love.

The old saying of the sport quotes, “What’s said on the field, stays on the field” but it seems like Rishabh Pant has taken a step beyond the quote but this time in a much noble manner. https://t.co/nI0131wKXe — KK (@KISHANGAUTAM5) January 2, 2019

This one gesture more than compensate for all the sledging that @RishabPant777 may have done behind the stumps to Tim Paine.

Lovely! https://t.co/FQYA97OmPZ — Unni Sankar (@UnniSankar) January 2, 2019

Awesome stuff. Showing us that a sledge done properly, has no harm, when done. https://t.co/AVSBRbRb7r — Scott (@ScottONeill2) January 2, 2019

On the cricket field, the bat should do the talking. Off-field your actions and behaviours should. @RishabPant777 https://t.co/hAs1G07c5Z — Jatin Arora (@SaintandSatan) January 2, 2019

Off the ground Pant is gentlemen. Cool Tim … you converted all controversies to smiles …. Perfect. https://t.co/kXrWLsrqPG — Virender Pathak (@pathak_virender) January 2, 2019