Rishabh Pant sings ‘Spiderman, Spiderman’ song, video leaves netizens in splits

Desi fans thoroughly enjoyed his goofy side on the field.

During the fourth day of the last Test match between India and Australia, wicketkeeper Rishbah Pant displayed his ‘singing talent’. Caught on the stump mic, the 23-year-old cricketer was heard singing ‘Spiderman, Spiderman’ song at the Gabba, taking all by surprise.

Although there is tension in both the camps, as the winner of the fourth Test at Brisbane will win the Border-Gavaskar trophy, Pant was seen thoroughly enjoying himself and a video of him singing went viral. The moment happened as Australian batsmen Tim Paine and Cameron Green were at the crease.

Indian supporters who have been enjoying the overseas tournament on TV screens quickly took to Twitter to share their excitement about Pant’s singing talent.

