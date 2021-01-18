Rishabh Pant sings ‘Spiderman, Spiderman’ song, video leaves netizens in splits

During the fourth day of the last Test match between India and Australia, wicketkeeper Rishbah Pant displayed his ‘singing talent’. Caught on the stump mic, the 23-year-old cricketer was heard singing ‘Spiderman, Spiderman’ song at the Gabba, taking all by surprise.
Although there is tension in both the camps, as the winner of the fourth Test at Brisbane will win the Border-Gavaskar trophy, Pant was seen thoroughly enjoying himself and a video of him singing went viral. The moment happened as Australian batsmen Tim Paine and Cameron Green were at the crease.
Rishabh Pant singing spiderman spiderman behind the stumps. #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/swmmc4EADV
— Pragati (@nachosinthewood) January 18, 2021
Indian supporters who have been enjoying the overseas tournament on TV screens quickly took to Twitter to share their excitement about Pant’s singing talent.
Forget Spiderman, he goes :Tune Churaya mere dil ka chain after that.
Hahahaha. Only one Pant. https://t.co/sbSkLK0i2W
— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) January 18, 2021
Sledge game :
Tim Paine – At least my team mates like me, big head.
Rishabh Pant – Spiderman, Spiderman, tune churaaya mera dil ka chain, phiss phiss. 😂#AUSvIND
— Jay (@bhavsarJ2_0) January 18, 2021
Rishabh Pant casually singing “Spiderman Spiderman” behind the stumps has to be one of the moments of the summer. GOLD!!😂😂😂#AUSvIND
— Hussnain Magsi (@Husnain_a_Magsi) January 18, 2021
The best spiderman OST.
— Zitin 💎 (@TheGvs0) January 18, 2021
Rishabh Pant is such a goofy guy😂😂❤
— jyots (@popcultureclown) January 18, 2021
Ah, finally a guy with some music taste 😂 😂 😂
Always in the world of his own.
— Abeer Singh (@AbhishreySR) January 18, 2021
— harshit (@hegde_harshit) January 18, 2021
Guess he’s watching carryminati last night😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wkZ9GrbDC9
— ‘आत्मनिर्भर’ Tony Shark 🇮🇳. (@JustLikemeeeeee) January 18, 2021
🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/tBpyCugfy0
— Professor ngl राजा बाबू 🥳🌈 (@GaurangBhardwa1) January 18, 2021
Hahahahahah I am dying https://t.co/XYyqo82YCY
— Apurv Verma (@OpenLaces) January 18, 2021
🎶 Spiderman, Spiderman
Tu ne churaya mera dil ka chain🎶
I CAN’T 😂😂😂 WHAT A LEGEND https://t.co/dcOwqCcYW4
— Rahul Iyer (@RahulIyer32) January 18, 2021
Exactly how my mind behaves while I’m attempting any exam that can affect my life majorly https://t.co/vBnZOuHwVw
— Shubham Srivastava (@NothingShubh) January 18, 2021
This has got to be the most entertaining test series😂 @RishabhPant17 #AUSvsIND #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/Hl7jMdPzqW
— samved shah (@SamvedShah) January 18, 2021
rishab pant behind the stumps pic.twitter.com/iKXKYuhvXT
— Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) January 18, 2021
#AUSvsIND
Aaj pant sahab singer bane hain pic.twitter.com/hUtrQT34pp
— K A U S H I K 🇮🇳 (@the_memer_kid_) January 18, 2021
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.