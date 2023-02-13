‘And she is back!’: Fans in awe of Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime show

The last time Rihanna performed live on stage was seven years ago in 2016 when she released her eighth studio album titled Anti. Since then the multiple Grammy-winning singer has built a billion-dollar business with the fashion and high-end cosmetic brand Fenty and most recently gave birth to a baby boy last May with her partner A$AP Rocky.

Finally, on Sunday, Rihanna ended her stage performance drought with a power-packed Super Bowl Halftime Show at Arizona’s State Farm Arena, before the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs American football match.

Rihanna started the 13-minute performance with her 2015 song B*tch Better Have My Money and went on to perform a medley of hits like Umbrella, We Found Love, Where Have You Been, Diamonds, and Work.

Now clips of Rihanna’s performance are going viral. Many people also noted that Rihanna was flaunting a baby bump. It has been confirmed by the artist’s representative that the 34-year-old pop star is pregnant with her second child.

the only thing this Rihanna #SuperBowl Half Time performance does is remind me why Rihanna is a musical superstar. she made sure her mic was ON #FentyBowl #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/ELsNEkNlx7 — aubrey 〄 🆘 (@aubreyvision) February 13, 2023

Can we take a moment to appreciate Justina Miles for being an amazing ASL translator throughout the #FentyBowl pic.twitter.com/i9TuYX0VBu — Ray Liu, Writer (@rayliur) February 13, 2023

ASAP Rocky got Rihanna pregnant again… we are never getting that album #SuperBowl #FentyBowl pic.twitter.com/MqzRfnjTfB — Nicole (@UndisputedUsos) February 13, 2023

Rihanna really locked everyone in the practice room till they were DONE DONE ❤️‍🔥#FentyBowl #RihannaSuperBowl pic.twitter.com/tuIkWneIPt — Blogssip Podcast (@BlogssipPod) February 13, 2023

Apple Music must always do the halftime show. The production value was insane — Maryann (@lacoffeemami) February 13, 2023

Cara Delevingne no estádio para assistir o show de sua amiga no #SuperBowl. “Show de Rihanna interrompido por um jogo de futebol, estranho mas tanto faz!”#FentyBowl #Rihanna pic.twitter.com/adXLexjxWA — Rihanna Online (@RihannaOnlineBR) February 13, 2023

Me waiting for RiRi and watching the super bowl while not knowing the rules. pic.twitter.com/IgQ7SG6rjE — Mae. Charris | 🖤 GINI widow 🐨🦔❤️‍🩹 (@MaelysChB) February 13, 2023

Appreciating Rihanna’s impeccable singing and dance routine, a Twitter user wrote, “I don’t think @rihanna understand the level of excitement she brought to everyone that loves her and her music. She sang classics that made us go way back. ❤️ Danced and sang while pregnant. Epic! #FentyBowl #RihannaSuperBowl #Rihanna”.

People also showered praise on Justina Miles, an ASL interpreter who provided sign language translation during Rihanna’s performance. Miles, a 20-year nursing student and TikTok personality, become the first hearing-impaired woman to provide ASL interpretation during the halftime show.

Many people also praised Apple Music for its impeccable production value which consisted of multiple floating stages for Rihanna and her backup dancers.