scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Advertisement

‘And she is back!’: Fans in awe of Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime show

This was the first time in seven years that Rihanna performed live.

Rihanna super bowl performance
Listen to this article
‘And she is back!’: Fans in awe of Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime show
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The last time Rihanna performed live on stage was seven years ago in 2016 when she released her eighth studio album titled Anti. Since then the multiple Grammy-winning singer has built a billion-dollar business with the fashion and high-end cosmetic brand Fenty and most recently gave birth to a baby boy last May with her partner A$AP Rocky.

Finally, on Sunday, Rihanna ended her stage performance drought with a power-packed Super Bowl Halftime Show at Arizona’s State Farm Arena, before the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs American football match.

ALSO READ |The Weeknd’s Super Bowl performance sparks memes fest online

Rihanna started the 13-minute performance with her 2015 song B*tch Better Have My Money and went on to perform a medley of hits like Umbrella, We Found Love, Where Have You Been, Diamonds, and Work.

Now clips of Rihanna’s performance are going viral. Many people also noted that Rihanna was flaunting a baby bump. It has been confirmed by the artist’s representative that the 34-year-old pop star is pregnant with her second child.

Appreciating Rihanna’s impeccable singing and dance routine, a Twitter user wrote, “I don’t think @rihanna understand the level of excitement she brought to everyone that loves her and her music. She sang classics that made us go way back. ❤️ Danced and sang while pregnant. Epic! #FentyBowl #RihannaSuperBowl #Rihanna”.

People also showered praise on Justina Miles, an ASL interpreter who provided sign language translation during Rihanna’s performance. Miles, a 20-year nursing student and TikTok personality, become the first hearing-impaired woman to provide ASL interpretation during the halftime show.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits
Delhi Confidential: With Yeddiyurappa’s son, a strategic call for B...
Delhi Confidential: With Yeddiyurappa’s son, a strategic call for B...
Advertisement

Many people also praised Apple Music for its impeccable production value which consisted of multiple floating stages for Rihanna and her backup dancers.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-02-2023 at 14:05 IST
Next Story

Newsmaker | Suspended Cong RS MP Rajani Patil better known in Delhi than home state Maharashtra

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close